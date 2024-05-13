Fashion
Dior and Stone Island capsule collection inspired by military jackets, ball gowns and more
PARIS – Stone Island gets the couture treatment.
Dior has teamed up with the cult Italian sportswear brand, worn by everyone from British action hero Jason Statham to rapper Drake, for a capsule collection that mixes utilitarian basics with rich embellishments rooted in the archives from the French fashion house, the brands revealed to WWD exclusively.
Kim Jones, artistic director of men's collections at Dior, is a longtime fan of the brand founded by Massimo Osti in 1982, so much so that he is one of the faces of its upcoming campaign featuring members of its community.
“Stone Island is something I’ve worn since I was a teenager. I could afford a piece. I remember saving up to buy it and it was so hard to get,” Jones said in an interview at the Dior showroom in Paris. “It was just a little sweatshirt, but with the patch, and I I was probably about 19 years old.”
The designer was referring to the brand's signature buttoned badge with the compass logo, which has been a beacon for subcultures ranging from Milan's Paninari teenagers in the '80s to British soccer fanatics in the '90s and, more recently, to American hip-hop fans. at Stone Island through its collaboration with cult New York skatewear brand Supreme.
For Jones, Osti remains an essential reference in men's fashion.
“His work is something you always look at, especially when you're making outerwear, because it's some of the best in the world,” he said, praising Stone Island for maintaining a strong brand identity. “He kept his DNA very strong and his technique very strong, and I just think there’s nothing like it. It means a lot to me personally.
Jones saw parallels between founder Christian Dior and Osti in their near-obsessive quest for perfection. “The detail, the fabrication, the consistency: it was about working with the silhouette, refining it and refining it,” he said.
Owned by Moncler SpA since 2020, Stone Island is in the midst of a rebranding led by Robert Triefus, the former Gucci executive who took over as CEO last year. Conversations with Dior were already underway when Triefus arrived.
“It fits very well with the vision we have for Stone Island in this next chapter,” Triefus said. “Our intention is to reach very different communities and the partnership with Dior will certainly reinforce, perhaps to a higher customer base, the values that the Stone Island brand brings to life.”
Osti, who died in 2005, was known for developing many new fabrics, treatments and dyeing processes, many of which found their way into the 74-piece collection, which includes ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods and accessories.
“This is a brand and a label that was founded in a certain part of Italy that is not necessarily known for fashion per se, but for industrial design,” Triefus noted.
Stone Island is based in Ravarino, in the Emilia-Romagna region, home to the “automotive valley” that is home to major car manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Ducati and Maserati.
By channeling world-class Italian production capacity, the brand has developed cutting-edge materials such as heat-sensitive and reflective fabrics, in addition to a library of 60,000 colors.
His inventions include Raso Gommato, made by coating military-sourced cotton sateen with a polyurethane film that makes the fabric wind-resistant and dyeing the garment with a mixture containing a special PFC-free water-repellent finish.
The weather-resistant textile was used on a number of looks, from outerwear like a pale gray marbled jacket with deep front pockets, to more tailored options like a yellow raincoat suit, one of the colors keys to the collection.
Another example is its proprietary blend of Habutai silk and nylon. The lightly iridescent material was used for faded black or pale green suits with Dior's signature slant-button jacket, as well as detachable quilted vests that attach to jackets and coats using the so-called “detachable” system. Dutch rope” from Stone Island.
Both houses also brought their clothing archives.
A military jacket from Stone Island's spring 1988 collection, initially made of cotton and rubber, was reworked in cotton silk with a leather pocket embossed with the compass rose and Dior's signature cannage motif.
More surprisingly, sweaters, bombers, military jackets and coats are embellished with tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery inspired by Raf Simons' spring 2013 haute couture collection for Dior, a imaginative revisiting of the ghillie suits worn as camouflage by soldiers.
The piece de resistance is a black raincoat embroidered with bows, rhinestones and gray pearl pendants taken straight from the Première Soirée ballgown from Dior's fall 1955 haute couture collection.
At 80,000 euros, it is the most expensive piece in the range, which starts at 300 euros for a key ring and runs around 5,200 euros for a jacket.
“I just thought if we're going to do it, and there's this collector from Stone Island and also from Dior who wants a special piece that they love, I think that's a very important thing to have,” Jones said. “It shapes the stories in a very luxurious way.”
In homage to Stone Island's color expertise, accessories include a circular leather trunk stamped with a compass rose that contains a paint kit produced with Maison Sennelier, the French store founded in 1887 that supplied materials to great artists including Picasso and Cézanne.
The partnership is bound to resonate with collectors, since Dior has only produced a handful of co-branded collections, including a luggage line with Rimowa in 2019 and a capsule with Japanese brand Sacai in 2021.
“Seeing these two brands together is a sign of the immense respect each has for the other and the heritage each brings,” Triefus said, noting that the Rivetti family, which previously controlled Stone Island, was also very selective in terms of collaborations with brands, a strategy that he intends to maintain.
These include several collections with Supreme between 2014 and 2023; a range of bags with Japanese accessories brand Porter from 2015 to 2020; a capsule with Nike Golf in 2019 and an ongoing partnership with New Balance, with the next sneaker due to release in June.
The capsule collection with Dior will land as Stone Island begins rolling out the next chapter of its campaign, which will include a female participant for the first time, and prepares to bring its e-commerce in-house with a website to be unveiled in August .
“We are certainly confident that this partnership will increase awareness of the Stone Island brand and we can imagine that certain regions of the world will particularly benefit,” Triefus said.
This includes Paris, where the brand plans to open a new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré designed by Rem Koolhaas and his Rotterdam-based OMA studio before the end of the year.
The collection will be available exclusively in Dior boutiques and will go on sale in Milan on June 14; Paris and London on June 18; the United States on June 27 and the rest of the world on July 4.
|
