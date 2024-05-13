Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning has never looked better in a red dress at the TV BAFTAs 2024





On Sunday evening, the British Academy Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London and wow, what a huge number of celebrities walked the red carpet! WATCH: How Baby Reindeer became so popular Here at HELLO! we always love seeing what all the actors and actresses are wearing, and one of our favorites has to be the stunning red dress that the lady of the moment, Jessica Gunning, stepped out in. © Getty Jessica delighted fans in a red number with a cape THE Baby reindeer The star teamed up with her co-star, Richard Gadd, as she smiled for photographers, wearing a stunning scarlet dress. The model had pleated sleeves and the most exquisite gathered details at the waist. Floor length and fabulous, it even featured a statement cape and we love how she added stunning gold jewelry to the mix. © Getty Jessica's beauty look was on point Jessica, who plays Martha in the hit Netflix series, sported corkscrew curls in her role, but on the red carpet she sported the softest blow-dry we've seen and flawless makeup. ©Netflix Martha the character of Baby Reindeer Everyone's talking about the binge-worthy Netflix series, based on creator Richard Gadd's real-life experience with a stalker. Jessica, originally from West Yorkshire, has been working in show business for some time and has appeared on many programs including Main suspect, The outlawsand What's left. Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning are great friends off-screen The 38-year-old recently gave a rare interview about her role as Martha. Talk toVanity Fairshe explained, "If I ever tried to play the stalker side of Martha, you would completely lose her because she's not a villain. She's not scary in that sense. I mean, her actions could be perceived that way, but she never intended to do it that way. She added: "The truth for Martha is that this is the first time in a long time that she has connected with someone who compliments her, who is nice to her, who spends time with her. I think he got away with it as much as she did."

