Air Force men, Colorado State women win 2024 Mountain West outdoor track and field titles – Mountain West Conference





CLOVIS, California. After three days of competition, Air Force won the 2024 Mountain West men's outdoor track and field title, while Colorado State won the 2024 MW women's outdoor track and field championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Air Force men finished the meet with 226.5 points, winning their eighth men's title and third in a row. Falcon head coach Ryan Cole was named the 2024 MW Men's Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Colorado State placed second in the standings with 157.5 points. San Jos State finished third with 123 points. San Jose State Freshman Malachi Snow was named the 2024 Mountain West men's track meet performer after winning two gold medals in the 110-meter hurdles and 100-meter sprint. Both performances were Mountain West Championship meet records. Air Force Texas Tanner was selected as the men's performer in the 2024 Mountain West competition. The sophomore thrower won the hammer throw with a mark of 67.98 meters. Additionally, Tanner won the discus throw with a mark of 57.76 meters. On the women's side, Colorado State finished with 165 points to win the team title, the most points for a winner since the Rams won the championship in 2016 and marks the Rams' ninth MW women's outdoor title in the history of the program. CSU Head Coach Brian Bedard was named MW Women's Coach of the Year for the second consecutive time. Colorado State took home women's competition awards after seniors Sarah Carter was named female performer of the 2024 MW and junior track competition Mya Lesnar was selected as the female performer for the 2024 MW competition. Carter won gold in the 10,000 meters and 5,000 meters, while Lesnar won the individual MW titles in the shot put and hammer throw. Sophomore at Utah State Logan Hammerthe 2024 MW pole vault champion, broke the MW all-time record and the MW championship record after clearing 5.62 meters. San Jose State sophomore Jaden Smith clocked 40.45 in the spring 400 meters, breaking the MW championship record. The Smiths' meet record is the third individual sprint record broken at the 2024 championship by the Spartans. Additionally, SJSU's 4×100 relay team crossed the finish line in 39.34, breaking the championship competition time in effect since 2000. 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships Day 3 Women Disk: Michaela Hawkins, Colorado State, 60.57 meters Triple jump: Emilia Sjostrand, San Jos State, 13.67 meters Big jump: Elizabeth Shield, Fresno State, 1.76 meters 4×100 relay: San Diego State, 43.96 1500 meters: Salma Elbadra, Wyoming, 4:17.18 100 obstacles: Charlize James, San Diego State, 1:05 p.m. 400 meters: Shaquena Foote, San Diego State, 52.03 100 meters : Kennedi Porter, UNLV, 11:33 a.m. 800 meters: Quinn McConnell, Colorado State, 2:04.51 400 hurdles: Maddie Edwards, Utah State, 57.22 200 meters: Kennedi Porter, UNLV, 10:98 p.m. 5000 meters: Sarah Carter, Colorado State, 4:00.80 p.m. 4×400 relay: San Diego State, 3:33.78 Men Disk: Texas Tanner, Air Force, 57.76 meters Pole vault: Logan Hammer, Utah State, 5.62 meters Triple jump: Godwin Charles, Utah State, 15.88 meters 4×100 relay: San Jose State, 39.34 1500 meters: Habtom Samuel, New Mexico, 3:44.04 110 obstacles: Malachi Snow, San Jose State, 1:40 p.m. 400 meters: Jaden Smith, San Jose State, 45:40 100 meters : Malachi Snow, San Jose State, 10:14 a.m. 800 meters: Ryan Birkmeier, Colorado State, 1:49.39 400 hurdles: Darek Hackett, Air Force, 50.03 200 meters: Jaden Smith, San Jose State, 8:63 p.m. 5000 meters: Habtom Samuel, New Mexico, 13:51.65 4×400 relay: San Jose State, 3:07.21

