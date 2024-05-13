The annual Met Gala is one of fashion's biggest nights. The Met Gala is an event hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour that attracts stars from around the world.

The 2024 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme of this year's exhibitions was Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion, and the dress code was The Garden of Time, a 1962 short story by English novelist JG Ballard. The story tells of the last days of an aristocratic couple living in a villa surrounded by a garden, sheltered from the harsh realities of the world.

The theme itself seems ironic due to the immense negative reaction the event received, with many calling it tone-deaf. One X user wrote: “A man carrying a celebrity unable to walk in his tight dress to the Met Gala gets more media coverage than a father carrying his dead child in Rafah, Gaza.”

The theme Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens refers to the 220 restored garments on display in the exhibition, many of which are four centuries old and have never been seen before. These clothes presented to the public for the first time represent their awakening, hence the term Sleeping Beauties. Additionally, many garments are so fragile due to their age that they must be placed behind a glass wall, unintentionally emulating the character of Sleeping Beauty.

Wintour was joined by Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya as co-chairs of this year's event. As always, the guest list included a star-studded lineup meticulously crafted by Winotour herself.

The Met Gala steps always have a huge character every time the event takes place, and I have to admit that they looked stunning this year. The carpet was a beautiful mix of green and white, and the barricades that separated the paparazzi from the celebrities were covered in green roots and white flowers.

In terms of fashion, there have been hits and misses. Although the majority of celebrities followed the concept this year, which is rare, many looks looked lackluster.

Zendaya was not one of those people.

Personally, Zendaya was clearly the MVP of the events, as the actress stunned in John Galliano's custom Maison Margiela. She walked down the steps with a look that I can only describe as Hunger Games fashion.

However, the actress didn't stop there as a few hours later, she returned to the steps of the Met in a brand new outfit, this time wearing a Givenchy by Galliano couture SS96 (spring/summer) dress and a Phillip Treacy for Alexander Mcqueen SS07. helmet.

Besides Zendaya, other notable looks included actress Taylor Russell, who wore a real wood Loewe top, and singer Lana Del Rey, who wore a spiderweb-like headpiece inspired by the fashion week collection 2006 Alexander McQueen “Savage Beauty”.

Entrepreneur Mona Patel and Grammy-winning artist Tyla made their Met Gala debut. They made the best dressed list because they did not disappoint, with Patel wearing a custom Iris Van Herpen dress resembling butterfly wings and Tyla wearing an innovative custom Balmain dress in sand.

One trend I noticed on the carpet was unique handbags. Tyla paired her sand dress with an hourglass clutch, while singer Camila Cabello's handbag was a block of ice with a frozen rose inside to match her Ludovic de Saint dress.

While there were some looks this year that we'll probably remember for years to come, there were also some that I'd rather forget.

Despite being a co-chair, Jlo's sheer Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown was a safe option for the Met while also being redundant, as Lopez has worn similar dresses for the past 15 years. This is especially disappointing because Schiaparelli is known for having an avant-garde, boundary-pushing archive, which is the opposite of Lopez's look.

I truly believe that Wintour needs to ban black suits and ties at the Met Gala indefinitely because of the number of men who have spent thousands of dollars for a seat at the event only to show up in a boring suit. It's gotten so bad that I'm starting to think we should ban men from this business altogether.

I would add that the man who killed him was Nigerian-American model Wisdom Kaye, who wore an all-red costume with a matching tattered cape and hat designed by Robert Wun.

Despite what I consider to be a very safe year for ball, the Met Gala remains an important night in fashion, keeping the craft alive. As always, I'm looking forward to next year's theme and what these designers and celebrities have in store for us.