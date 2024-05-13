How to Dress Well: I Am Toward You Album Review





For nearly 15 years, How to Dress Well has resisted simple pleasures. On love remains, Tom Krell's 2010 breakthrough under the pseudonym, he drowned R&B melodies in dense production, obscuring simple sounds with reverb, distortion, and disjointed lyrics about death and desire. Even at its most accessible, Krell's approach to pop music has been exceptional. His two best albums, 2012 Total loss and years 2014 What is this heart? twisted songs that Whitney Houston might have sung in airy, ethereal gems, like imaginary Top 40 hits encountered in a dream. A seasoned deconstructionist, he dismantles familiar shapes and pop archetypes, repurposes their essential elements, and uncovers the labyrinths buried beneath. Krell's latest album, I am towards you, is his first release in six years and arguably his most difficult to date. He builds an idiosyncratic world of field recordings and ephemera, of hushed soul vocals and glitchy guitar samples, mournful melodic detours and droning electronic drops. It's often joyful and self-consciously beautiful, but its hooks are elusive, you won't find New & It Was U or Repeat Pleasure here. Lead single No Light is dominated by a heavily distorted main riff that offsets the magic of its dance-pop backbeat, the vocals saturated to the point of obliteration. Even when his choices are less abrasive and more melodious, like the straight-ahead strut On It and Around It or the a cappella anthem The Only True Joy on Earth, the songs have an opaque, hazy quality. They seem to weave their way into transcendence, as if floating in memory and just announcing their presence. But like any How to Dress Well project, I am towards you asks to be accepted on its own terms, without preconceptions. A number of breathtaking moments offer a foray into immediacy, even during intense sequences that might otherwise leave you at arm's length. Krell uses his raw falsetto less than before, but still deploys it to powerful effect on NothingPray and A Secret Within the Voice. Standout Song in the Middle is a slow accumulation of loops that evokes a wave of strong emotions, anxiety, desire and hard-earned optimism. A Faint Glow Through a Window of Thin Bone (That's How My Fate Is Shown) features a breakdown of strings and piano as moving as anything in the How to Dress Well catalog. Even in its quietest passages, I am towards you rejects clear, predictable patterns in favor of quivering and zapping with obsessive intensity. In an eight-page, 4,000-word exegesis that Krell wrote to accompany the album, he describes it as a transcendental poetic effort of great contemplation, confusion, unknowing and prayer populated by birds, stones, contingencies, confusion, God and destiny. who takes on the task of becoming oneself, the intergenerational transmission of trauma, the meaning and experience of art and music, the mediation of all this through technology. Krell's lyrics are as impressive as they are disorienting, filled with social critiques, psychoanalytic formulations, poetic wordplay, Greek myths and references to Bataille. I guess I once confused the German word for face with the word for story/Change just one little letter, see your destiny in the mirror, he sings on Contingency/Necessity (Modality of Fate), a meditation on the interaction between historical narrative and personal experience.

