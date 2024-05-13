Rodd & Gunn to Open First Manhattan Store in Flatiron District

After a decade of searching for the right location, Rodd & Gunn is about to settle in Manhattan.

The New Zealand men's brand has signed a lease at 125 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron district for a flagship store scheduled to open at the end of the month.

According to Newmark Retail, which negotiated the lease, Rodd & Gunn secured 4,056 square feet of space between 19th and 20th streets. The brand will use the 2,156-square-foot main floor as retail space and the 1,900-square-foot basement for inventory.

“This transaction marks the end of a multi-year process to seek the best opportunity for the tenant to transition into the Manhattan retail market,” said Michael Paster, senior managing director of Newmark. “Through this patient approach, we were able to identify a complementary fit at 125 Fifth Avenue for the brand's flagship location. »

Reached at its Auckland office, Michael Beagley, CEO of Rodd & Gunn, said: “We have been looking for a site in New York for 10 years and we finally found one. »

He emphasized that the search took this long because he wanted to ensure that when he signed on the dotted line, the location he chose would have the best chance of being profitable. “We never open stores for our ego,” he said. “They need to make money and build brand awareness.”

This location should do the trick. The Rodd & Gunn store will have 21 feet of frontage on Fifth Avenue and is located near Abercrombie & Fitch, Club Monaco, Rhone, Sephora, Ganni, Aritzia, New Balance and Tumi, between others.

When the Flatiron store opens, it will be only the 12th unit in the United States. Rodd & Gunn has 240 stores and dealerships worldwide and its sales have doubled over the past two years, according to Beagley, who said last year was “one of the best I've had in from my 45 years in retail. We have a great business in Canada, we've expanded to the UK, we've opened in Singapore and we'll be adding four more countries over the next six to nine months.

“We are becoming more and more international,” he said. “Product acceptance is strong and there are many commonalities across all markets, which makes things easier. »

Despite its rapid growth, the company is and will remain privately held, he said, and has financed its growth internally.

Rodd & Gunn opened its first U.S. store in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn in 2011 and now operates units in Santa Clara, California; Greenwich, Conn.; the suburbs of Chicago; Dallas; McLean, Virginia and Bellevue, Washington, among others.

But Beagley said that since entering the U.S. market about 12 years ago, Rodd & Gunn has focused primarily on wholesale. The brand can be found at Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, as well as a large number of independent specialty stores.

Although Australia remains its largest market, the United States is in second place and Beagley expects it to gain momentum over the coming years. “The United States is quickly catching up,” he said. “It took a lot longer than I thought, but we’re doing it the right way, strategically.”

Rodd & Gunn was founded in 1987 and opened its first store on Queen Street in Auckland, New Zealand that same year.

Rodd & Gunn's heritage dates back to 1946, when the brand's English Pointer logo was used on a line of shirts made in New Zealand. Since then, she has created a complete collection of lifestyle clothing and shoes. The company opened its first store in Toronto last month.

For the Flatiron store, Paster was the tenant representative, while Newmark Vice President Ariel Schuster and Managing Partner Tyler King represented Rumpf, the owner of 125 Fifth Avenue. This space formerly housed the first Intermix location and the building underwent an extensive renovation after it was acquired by Rumpf in 2011.