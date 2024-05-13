Fashion
Rodd & Gunn to Open First Manhattan Store in Flatiron District
After a decade of searching for the right location, Rodd & Gunn is about to settle in Manhattan.
The New Zealand men's brand has signed a lease at 125 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron district for a flagship store scheduled to open at the end of the month.
According to Newmark Retail, which negotiated the lease, Rodd & Gunn secured 4,056 square feet of space between 19th and 20th streets. The brand will use the 2,156-square-foot main floor as retail space and the 1,900-square-foot basement for inventory.
“This transaction marks the end of a multi-year process to seek the best opportunity for the tenant to transition into the Manhattan retail market,” said Michael Paster, senior managing director of Newmark. “Through this patient approach, we were able to identify a complementary fit at 125 Fifth Avenue for the brand's flagship location. »
Reached at its Auckland office, Michael Beagley, CEO of Rodd & Gunn, said: “We have been looking for a site in New York for 10 years and we finally found one. »
He emphasized that the search took this long because he wanted to ensure that when he signed on the dotted line, the location he chose would have the best chance of being profitable. “We never open stores for our ego,” he said. “They need to make money and build brand awareness.”
This location should do the trick. The Rodd & Gunn store will have 21 feet of frontage on Fifth Avenue and is located near Abercrombie & Fitch, Club Monaco, Rhone, Sephora, Ganni, Aritzia, New Balance and Tumi, between others.
When the Flatiron store opens, it will be only the 12th unit in the United States. Rodd & Gunn has 240 stores and dealerships worldwide and its sales have doubled over the past two years, according to Beagley, who said last year was “one of the best I've had in from my 45 years in retail. We have a great business in Canada, we've expanded to the UK, we've opened in Singapore and we'll be adding four more countries over the next six to nine months.
“We are becoming more and more international,” he said. “Product acceptance is strong and there are many commonalities across all markets, which makes things easier. »
Despite its rapid growth, the company is and will remain privately held, he said, and has financed its growth internally.
Rodd & Gunn opened its first U.S. store in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn in 2011 and now operates units in Santa Clara, California; Greenwich, Conn.; the suburbs of Chicago; Dallas; McLean, Virginia and Bellevue, Washington, among others.
But Beagley said that since entering the U.S. market about 12 years ago, Rodd & Gunn has focused primarily on wholesale. The brand can be found at Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, as well as a large number of independent specialty stores.
Although Australia remains its largest market, the United States is in second place and Beagley expects it to gain momentum over the coming years. “The United States is quickly catching up,” he said. “It took a lot longer than I thought, but we’re doing it the right way, strategically.”
Rodd & Gunn was founded in 1987 and opened its first store on Queen Street in Auckland, New Zealand that same year.
Rodd & Gunn's heritage dates back to 1946, when the brand's English Pointer logo was used on a line of shirts made in New Zealand. Since then, she has created a complete collection of lifestyle clothing and shoes. The company opened its first store in Toronto last month.
For the Flatiron store, Paster was the tenant representative, while Newmark Vice President Ariel Schuster and Managing Partner Tyler King represented Rumpf, the owner of 125 Fifth Avenue. This space formerly housed the first Intermix location and the building underwent an extensive renovation after it was acquired by Rumpf in 2011.
|
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-retail-business/rodd-amp-gunn-store-manhattan-flatiron-district-new-zealand-1236373766/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Jr NTR completely crossing over to Bollywood? Source reveals plans to move to Mumbai
- Rodd & Gunn to Open First Manhattan Store in Flatiron District
- Secrets to Scaling GenAI in Information Services
- Unhindered quantum technology takes off to boost UK resilience against adversaries
- Boris Johnson would 'enjoy' Tory role in general election campaign | Politics | News
- (Video) President Joko Widodo attends the wedding of Indonesian singers Rizky Febian and Mahalini
- Meet the actor born to a veteran Bollywood director, who has previously acted with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and is now all set to make a comeback
- Canada conquers the Para Hockey World Championship with a 2-1 victory over arch-rival US | National sports
- Why China, the US and Big Tech are competing to harness quantum computing and AI
- Narendra Modi: PM is yet to find the courage to accept invitation for debate with Rahul Gandhi, says Congress
- The next few years will be the 'most dangerous' in Britain's history, Rishi Sunak says in 'major' speech | political news
- Current Bollywood is a golden period for actors like him