EIU Baseball honors seniors, wins against MSU – The Daily Eastern News





Eastern saved the series against Morehead State University on Sunday afternoon at Coaches Stadium, winning the series finale 5-1. The Panthers seemed more excited than usual because it was senior day. 13 seniors were recognized before the match. Senior right-handed pitcher Colton Coca started for the Panthers and pitched for the first six innings. Throughout the game, Coca walked five players and struck out five others, allowing only two hits. Senior right-handed pitcher Jonathon Hanscom took Cocas' place and entered the seventh inning, shutting down the Eagles. Hanscom allowed just one hit and two baserunners in the final nine outs of the game. Hanscom made his fifth save of the year and Coca took the win and got off to a good start, improving to 2-3. Panthers head coach and manager Jason Anderson was pleased with what he saw from the team today. We've been waiting all year for a game like this,” Anderson said. We finally played some good baseball and took something from someone. Anderson said Coca's start and Hanscom's save were relived throughout the match. We needed it, Anderson said. “I’ve emphasized the last four Sundays that it’s Senior Sunday; Someone has to step up and win a game, and he did that. Offensively, Eastern scored all of its points early as four different players knocked in a run. The Panthers scored three runs in the middle of the second inning and capped their run support with a solo homer from junior infielder Tyler Castro, his homer of the season. The Panthers improve to 16-32 overall and 10-14 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Eastern still controls its own destiny in its race for the eighth and final spot in the OVC tournament. Lindenwoods' win today against the University of Tennessee-Martin sets up a winning streak that begins next Thursday between the Panthers and Lindenwood. Whoever wins this series enters the tournament and the loser is eliminated from the competition. The East's next game is against Illinois State in Normal on Tuesday, May 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Gabe Newman can be contacted at581-2812or to[email protected].

