ODU Baseball wins final game at Bud in dramatic fashion

NORFOLK, Va. (Courtesy of ODU Baseball) There have been a ton of spectacular finishes and satisfying victories in the 41 seasons that Old Dominion has played baseball at Bud Metheny Stadium, but few have been as electrifying or moving as ODU's victory over State of Appalachia on Sunday.

Playing the final game at The Bud before the stadium underwent a $20 million renovation, center fielder Steven Meier hit a towering home run over the right field fence to lift the Monarchs to a victory 11-10 over App State at the end of the match. 12th inning.

The Monarchs poured onto the field as Meier circled the bases and doused him with a bucket of ice and water as he crossed home plate.

It’s a game that anyone who saw it will never forget, ODU assistant coach Jonathan Hadra said.

Meier was in somewhat of a bad shape as of late and was known more for stealing bases (he stole 23 on 24 attempts) than for his home runs. Hadra told Meier not to overdo it when he got to the plate with no one out.

I had such a simple approach,” said Meier, a junior from Kennewick, Washington.

I tried to hit a line in the middle and I would have taken that. But then I understood it. I knew (it was a home run) from the start.

“It’s a very special place,” added head coach Chris Finwood. Not just for me but for everyone who has participated in this program since 1983.

There have been great coaches here. It’s humbling to follow in the footsteps of Bud Methenys, Mark Newmans, Pat McMahons and Tony Guzzos.

We are just stewards of the program during our time here. We're just trying to leave it a little better than what we found it.

The improvements are something we need to compete in the Sun Belt.

He thanked ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., ODU Athletic Director Dr. Wood Selig and the many donors who made the stadium renovation possible.

The new stadium is going to be a real boost for our program,” Finwood added.

When the stadium reopens, it will have luxury suites, a ground-level clubhouse behind home plate, new lockers and players' lounge for the home team, upgraded concession facilities and of all seats with armchair.

ODU will spend next season primarily on the road while the stadium is renovated. The Monarchs will host five three-game Sun Belt series at either Norfolks Harbor Park or War Memorial Stadium in Hampton. All other games will be played on the road.

ODU returns to the Bud in late winter or early spring of 2026, almost two years later. The stadium will then be known as Bud Metheny Ballpark at the Ellmer Family Baseball Complex.

Local entrepreneur Dennis Ellmer, who with his wife Jan donated $2.5 million to the capital campaign, attended Sunday's game. It was President Hemphill who persuaded Ellmer to make the gift of the name.

My wife and I have grandchildren at home and nothing ever takes me away from my grandchildren, Ellmer said. But it was important for me to be there for this match.

The renovation of the stadium is long overdue. This will go a long way to improving our baseball program and will help Coach Finwood and his staff with recruiting.

It was also an emotional day for 12 seniors, who waited in line and received plaques while their parents received flowers. Because the game was being played on Mother's Day, the mothers of the ODU players threw the symbolic first pitch to their sons.

While the victory had a lot of symbolic meaning, it was also desperately needed for the Monarchs (27-23 overall, 13-14 Sun Belt).

ODU had lost the first two games of the series with App State (30-17-1, 15-11-1), including a 4-3 loss Saturday in which the Monarchs had the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth. failed to score.

A defeat would have dropped ODU into an 11th-put yourself in a tie with Texas State. Only the top 10 teams will compete in the Sun Belt tournament later this month in Montgomery, Alabama.

ODU is now tied for seventh with South Alabama and Coastal Carolina.

The Monarchs conclude their season this week with a non-conference game Tuesday at Richmond, then a three-game Sun Belt series at Georgia State Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday's game was a back-and-forth affair. ODU took a 5-0 lead in the second thanks to an RBI single by Meier and a grand slam by Maverick Stallings, who had two homers and six RBIs in three at-bats.

App State scored twice in the sixth and four runs in the seventh on a Drew Holderbach grand slam to make it 6-5.

ODU tied it in the seventh on a Stallings solo homer, then took a 9-6 lead in the eighth when Stallings was walked with the bases loaded, then left fielder Bryce Jones drilled a two-run single up the middle.

But the Monarchs couldn't close out the game in the ninth when, holding a one-run lead, an ODU error allowed Holderbach to score the tying run with two outs.

ODU scored a run in the top of the tenth, but Kenny Edwards tied it in the bottom of the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

Finwood sank as deep as he could into his bench. He used 22 players, including nine pitchers.

We were short on balls in the bullpen,” Finwood said.

Norfolk native Vincent Bashara, a senior, started and pitched five scoreless innings for the Monarchs. Dylan Brown earned the win with two scoreless innings.

The crowd of 529 included a number of longtime ODU fans and former players. Dr. Selig toured Rally Alley, where fans swapped nostalgic stories about The Bud.

I think everyone was excited to be here for the last time and in what we know this stadium to be like,” Dr. Selig said.

I think everyone feels good about being part of history today and we can't wait to see the future.

Selig has played a role in some of ODU's most ambitious facility upgrades, including the 2019 renovation of SB Ballard Stadium, construction of the Mitchum Basketball Performance Center and ODU Volleyball Center and expansion of the LR Sports Complex Hill, which has been considerably enlarged. the weight training center for football and other sports.

It's really been a team effort, starting with the university administration and everyone in athletic administration, he said. You want to leave things better than we found them and we're certainly going to be able to do that.

Dr. Pat Baker, who served as the ODU team dentist for decades before recently retiring, was among many longtime fans who attended the game.

I remember when The Bud opened, it was the best baseball facility in the state, bar none,” he said. And we will have the chance to do it again.

The stadium renovation was started by the 2021 ODU team that was the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament but had to play in Columbia, South Carolina because The Bud did not meet NCAA standards . ODU lost in that regional final, 4-3, in ten innings to Virginia.

ODU alumni were so embarrassed that the Monarchs had to play on the road that they launched a fundraising campaign eventually approved by the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and then by President John Broderick.

Dr. Hemphill eventually took control of the fundraising effort, appealing to several ODU alumni and friends to persuade them to make large donations.

ODU raised $19 million of the $20 million.

“I don't think there's any doubt that we would have had a much better chance of winning this regional competition if we could have hosted it here,” said ODU promoter Dick Fraim, among the dozens of people who donated to the stadium effort.

Playing at home gives you such an advantage. I think this team would have gone to the College World Series. This renovation will ensure that this does not happen again.

Regardless, Finwood said the final game at The Bud as currently configured was memorable.

You can't come out better than we did today, he said. A home run in the bottom of the 12th? This is about as good as it gets.