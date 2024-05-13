Lilly Pulitzer Daughters' Design Line Honors Their Late Mom on Her Fashion Empire's 65th Anniversary

The sky-blue ocean, poolside lunches and flower-filled garden parties brought great joy to the late designer Lilly Pulitzer and ultimately inspired the designs of her eponymous clothing company.

To celebrate the brand's 65th anniversary and honor the founder/designer, the Lilly Pulitzer company asked her daughters Minnie and Liza Pulitzer to design a capsule collection. The 14-piece line consisting of shift dresses, maxi kaftans, long-sleeve linen dresses, swimsuits, jumpsuits and high-waisted white jeans is named Barefoot in paradisebecause Lilly was a free spirit who often walked around without shoes.

Lilly Pulitzer collection barefoot in paradise.

courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer



Minnie and I were honored to be invited to work with the company on this collection because it honors our mother, Liza, 67, a real estate professional in Palm Beach, Fla., tells PEOPLE the lightweight designs offered primarily in blue. and white with a retail range of $68 to $278.

We always loved mom prints and knew that anything we designed to reflect our mother and her heritage had to be fun, whimsical, vibrant and make people smile. We are delighted that the collection launched just before Mother's Day.

In 1959, when Lilly opened a juice stand in Palm Beach, she asked her seamstress for something to hide the splashes of citrus juice. This effort resulted in the comfortable Lilly Pulitzer sleeveless shirt in colorful printed cotton. It grew in reverse and a fashion company was born. (Lilly died in 2013 at age 81.)

Today, the iconic fashion company, sold to Oxford Industries in 2010, operates 62 Lilly Pulitzer stores, including one in Palm Beach where the Barefoot in Paradise collection was launched for family and friends.

The sisters, who live near each other in Palm Beach, began working with the company's designers last summer, keeping in mind their mother's light, casual lifestyle in Palm Beach.

Liza and Minnie, who meet every morning at 5:45 a.m. to walk along the beach, watch the sunrise, chat and collect seashells, have had numerous Zoom calls and follow-up meetings to refine the creations after seeing their fashion ideas on models.

Both agree that their mother would be delighted with this collection and the emphasis on the blues, which she loved, as well as seeing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren wearing these designs.

Mom would be overjoyed, especially if she saw her great-grandchildren, whom she never met, wearing items from this collection, says Minnie, 68, an artist, muralist and real estate professional in Palm Beach, to PEOPLE.

Liza agrees: We are a close-knit family, a big village and we live in each other's homes.

Liza, who designed a junior line (Liza by Lilly Pulitzer) alongside her mother in the 1980s, and Minnie, who named a children's collection (Minnies), wanted breathable fabrics, sheets and overall comfortable models that they would personally like. to carry.

We designed for our family members and for us, says Liza.

I travel in the summer so my favorite piece is white on white jeans, high waisted and stretchy. It has the Lilly feeling even with a floral pattern and pairs perfectly with an oversized sweater or T-shirt.

Minnie's favorite item in the range is the chunky sarong, followed closely by the long-sleeved one-piece swimsuit. I love the sarong, she says. It is versatile and can be worn from morning to evening. I even tie it up and carry it to the garden. And I like the swimsuit for swimming every day.”

The sisters made sure this collection included popular Lilly Pulitzer truffles like deep pockets, bows on swimsuits, carnations, flowers, shells, animals and, of course, moody blues and other ocean colors.

Everything we designed was a tribute to our mother, says Liza.

We loved that her life was an open door and everyone was welcome. It was day and night, for strangers, family, new people, always a group of characters. Our lives were free, borderless and always inclusive.

When they were young, Liza and Minnie watched their mother build the business, often accompanying her to the Miami factory where they would play hide and seek among the hanging dresses. As they grew up, they studied the fits and the types of people who bought the clothes.

We eventually discovered that everyone who liked Lillys was a fun person, Minnie said. Clothes transform personalities and customers seem filled with joy.

Minnie's daughter, Lilly Leas Ferreira, 35, a consultant to the Lilly Pulitzer Company, agrees that the Barefoot in Paradise collection is filled with her grandmother's love and heritage passed down from her mother and aunt .

My grandmother's first designs were filled with so much joy, and I feel the same way about this collection, says Ferreira, who last year wrote a children's book called Life and Lilly depicting his childhood in Palm Beach.

I have worked on many exciting projects, but nothing comes close to the love and authenticity of this collection. The large shell-print sarong is already my summer uniform.