Fashion
Man who broke the internet with a photo of a white gold dress admits to trying to strangle his wife
Keir Johnston (left) has a long history of domestic violence and assaulted his wife Grace Johnston (right). Keir became an internet sensation when he shared a photo of a dress (left) that gave observers an optical illusion. (Image: @iloveconverts/X)
Keir Johnston told a court in Glasgow, the Scottish capital, that he carried out a terrifying attack on his wife.
Keir Johnston, the 38-year-old Scot who became an internet sensation after sharing a photo of his white/blue/black dress, pleaded guilty to endangering his wife's life and admitted trying to strangle him.
Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to carrying out a terrifying attack on his wife, Grace Johnston. The attack left Grace Johnston fearing for her life, but alive.
Briefing The daily record first broke the news of Scots' long history of domestic violence. He was remanded in custody until his sentencing scheduled for June 6.
Johnston received global attention for #TheDress after an image of her mother-in-law's dress from her 2015 wedding was posted online by a guest who attended the ceremony.
The Internet debated for weeks over the true colors of the dresses, black and blue or white and gold and also sparked interest from reality TV star Kim Kardashian and singer Justin Bieber.
The couple was also invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they received $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.
Prosecutors told the court how Grace lived in fear for her life and suffered domestic violence for a very long time. They said the wife felt trapped because there was no police presence on the island where they lived.
The Johnstons lived on the island of Colonsay, off the west coast of Scotland.
There is no permanent police presence on the island and she felt trapped, Crown prosecutor Chris Macintosh told Lady Drummond and the court.
Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her. She left the property to prevent him from leaving. He followed her and slammed her to the ground, the prosecutor added, recounting an incident in which Keir became outraged because Grace refused to listen to his demands when he asked her not to show up at a job interview on the continent.
He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she could not move. He then began to strangle her with both hands. At first, she was able to scream and feared for her life and thought Johnston intended to kill her because he was very forceful, the prosecutor said.
Keir's lawyers said he accepted responsibility for the assault. I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent crime. You strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger on several occasions in circumstances that must have been absolutely terrifying for her. I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, that you have been convicted of a very serious crime and that you are in the meantime remanded in custody, said the judge, Lady Drummond, while refusing him release on bail.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/world/man-who-broke-the-internet-with-white-gold-dress-quiz-admits-to-trying-to-strangle-wife-8887597.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Northern Iowa University
- Man who broke the internet with a photo of a white gold dress admits to trying to strangle his wife
- Seasonal allergies are getting worse: what should I do?
- Erdogan says Netanyahu would make Hitler jealous with his genocidal methods
- UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued after hottest day of the year
- Vietnamese young athletes will be chasing gold at the regional table tennis championships
- Love Islander forgets who the Prime Minister is while visiting 'Downing Street'
- President Jokowi reviews rice stocks, distributes food aid to Muna
- ANALYSIS | Xi Jinping highlights divisions in Europe ahead of expected Putin visit
- Ocasio-Cortez: The state of health care in the United States is barbaric
- How do six Chicago Blackhawks players fare at the World Hockey Championships?
- When Mithun Chakraborty Met His Girlfriend Who Left Him During His Struggle Days: She Felt Guilty | Bollywood