Man who broke the internet with a photo of a white gold dress admits to trying to strangle his wife

Keir Johnston, the 38-year-old Scot who became an internet sensation after sharing a photo of his white/blue/black dress, pleaded guilty to endangering his wife's life and admitted trying to strangle him.

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to carrying out a terrifying attack on his wife, Grace Johnston. The attack left Grace Johnston fearing for her life, but alive.

Briefing The daily record first broke the news of Scots' long history of domestic violence. He was remanded in custody until his sentencing scheduled for June 6.

Johnston received global attention for #TheDress after an image of her mother-in-law's dress from her 2015 wedding was posted online by a guest who attended the ceremony.

The Internet debated for weeks over the true colors of the dresses, black and blue or white and gold and also sparked interest from reality TV star Kim Kardashian and singer Justin Bieber.

The couple was also invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they received $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.

Prosecutors told the court how Grace lived in fear for her life and suffered domestic violence for a very long time. They said the wife felt trapped because there was no police presence on the island where they lived.

The Johnstons lived on the island of Colonsay, off the west coast of Scotland.

There is no permanent police presence on the island and she felt trapped, Crown prosecutor Chris Macintosh told Lady Drummond and the court.

Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her. She left the property to prevent him from leaving. He followed her and slammed her to the ground, the prosecutor added, recounting an incident in which Keir became outraged because Grace refused to listen to his demands when he asked her not to show up at a job interview on the continent.

He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she could not move. He then began to strangle her with both hands. At first, she was able to scream and feared for her life and thought Johnston intended to kill her because he was very forceful, the prosecutor said.

Keir's lawyers said he accepted responsibility for the assault. I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent crime. You strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger on several occasions in circumstances that must have been absolutely terrifying for her. I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, that you have been convicted of a very serious crime and that you are in the meantime remanded in custody, said the judge, Lady Drummond, while refusing him release on bail.