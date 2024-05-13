From the walk to the altar: T-shirts, shorts, bikinis and boot sellers now dress brides

Some retailers offer to make wedding dress hunting as easy as buying a t-shirt off the shelf.

New York (CNN) Wedding dress shopping may never return to what it used to be.

Instead of gathering your entire bridal entourage to spend a few hours in a boutique trying on multiple dresses to find the perfect find at a steep price of $1,000 or more, some retailers are offering to make wedding dress hunting as easy as possible. 'buy a T.-shirt off the rack.

Taking inspiration from Millennials and Gen Z who are shaking up stuffy traditions and marking life milestones like weddings in their own refined wayA string of affordable fashion brands have entered the wedding industry to appease thrifty shoppers with cheap bridal wear.

Abercrombie, Forever 21, Boot Barn, Shein and Lulus, best known for their tank tops, shorts, ripped jeans, bikinis, cowboy boots and sparkly dresses tailor-made for Beyonc and Taylor Swift watchers, are trying to dress brides in lower cost.

This decision is not a real headache. On the one hand, it allows these mainstream brands to get their share of the $100 billion-plus U.S. wedding industry, according to The Knot Worldwide, a marketplace of wedding suppliers and planners.

These companies see wedding as a natural extension of their business given that they already have a presence in many of these product categories, said Janine Stichter, managing director and retail and lifestyle brand analyst at from global financial services and market research company BTIG.

Additionally, many of their core customers are older GenZ and younger Millennials who fall into the ideal age for getting married and attending weddings, she said.

The shift to bridal wear makes sense as long as it doesn't distract from their core business, Stichter said.

A one-stop shop for jeans and wedding dresses

Teenagers' favorite brand, Abercrombie & Fitch, which underwent a major metamorphosis abandoning its overtly sexualized marketing strategy of the past in favor of trendier, age-appropriate, parent-approved clothing, it continues its evolution by targeting wives.

The retailer launched A&F Wedding Shop in March, a collection of more than 100 pieces for brides, bridal parties and wedding guests, all priced between $80 and $150.

Beyond dresses, the collection includes items such as bikinis, pajamas and skirts for other wedding-related events.

Our guests live for long weekends, and when we asked them about their upcoming exciting getaways, we heard many of them talk about wedding weekends, wedding-adjacent occasions, and the very important question of what to wear, what this collection is. perfectly designed to respond, Carey Collins Krug, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s chief marketing officer, said in a statement announcing the launch.

In April, fast fashion brand Forever 21 launched its first bridal collection, priced from $9 to around $50. Clothing includes dresses, sleepwear and accessories, such as a wedding-ready cowboy hat with a veil affixed to it. A strapless white satin and lace midi dress from her bridal boutique costs $24.29, while another altar-ready, backless white midi dress with a slit hem will only cost the bride $27. That's a steal compared to the average cost of a wedding dress last year. $2,000.

California-based trendy fashion chain Lulus also got in on the action, opening its first bridal boutique, offering dresses ranging from $100 to $270, in Los Angeles in February.

At Lulus, brides won't have to compromise. Achieving that luxurious look without breaking their budget isn't a dream, it's a reality, Lulus CEO Crystal Landsem said in a statement in February.

The standalone bridal boutique builds on Lulus' 2019 entry into the wedding wear sector and allows the brand to bring its customer-first online experience to real-life brides, said the retailer in a press release.

It's a smart move, said Allyson Rees, senior strategist at trend forecasting and analysis firm WGSN, in an interview with CNN.

For these bridal collections to land with Gen Z, it’s important for these brands to tap into the way Gen Z shops. Gen Z is still online, but 97% of American Gen Z still shop in-store, Rees said. Wedding dresses, in particular, and the tradition of trying them on, are a rite of passage that Gen Z still wants to be a part of. Brands will therefore need to create compelling in-store experiences that encourage socialization.

Much less traditional

As older GenZs reach marriageable age in their mid-20s, they are increasingly putting their own spin on nuptials and are abandon certain outdated traditions.

This is also partly because these young, non-compliant consumers are forced to be even more cost-conscious than Millennials.

The cost of living crisis has affected Generation Z, who feel deeply insecure about their finances, Rees said. More than half live paycheck to paycheck and a third live with their parents. So it's no surprise that fast fashion, which has seen its market share increase in recent years due to the cost of living crisis, is capitalizing on the need for affordable and on-trend wedding fashion.

At the same time, wedding fashion is now much less traditional, she said. With wedding dresses in particular, one trend that has emerged during the pandemic has been the popularity of wedding dresses. black wedding dresses.

Gen Z is really picking up where Millennials left off here. It is therefore not uncommon for brides to wear alternative colors to white, or to change outfits several times during the event. So this is an area where fast fashion brands can really fill a void, Rees said.

Shein, which launched in 2012 and has since exploded on the market The world's largest online-only fast fashion seller, also sells bridal and wedding clothing. Her wedding dresses cost on average between $50 and $100, up to a maximum of $200. On Memorial Day weekend, the retailer will open a dedicated wedding pop-up store in Las Vegas to showcase its new wedding and bridesmaid dresses.

Affordable prices are important to Gen Z customers, who often balance the desire for fashionable, on-trend styles with the need for options that won't break the bank, said Lisa Zlotnick, a spokeswoman for Shein, in an interview with CNN. As wedding attire evolves from traditional occasion-specific outfits to versatile and stylish pieces that can be worn on multiple occasions, we aim to ensure our offerings meet this growing demand.

Even Boot Barn, which sells cowboy boots and western clothing, has jumped on the wedding bandwagon for the first time, with its new collection of western-themed wedding dresses, cowboy boots, hats and accessories , which are generally priced at $400 and less.

There has been a rise in country weddings and relaxed garden weddings following the pandemic as people wanted to get married outdoors. They're also economical choices, said Isha Nicole, senior vice president of marketing at Boot Barn, in an interview.

Couples are trying to move away from something formal and stuffy and toward weddings that have a different setting. “We looked at these trends and it seemed like the right time to support our customers,” Nicole said.

