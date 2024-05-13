Here's a crazy and smart marketing idea: clothes that actually fit you





CANTON, Mass., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the largest integrated commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men's apparel and footwear, today announced the launch of a multi-channel marketing campaign, developed in collaboration with creative agency Barrett Hofherr and media agency Mediaassociates.

The campaign, which launches today as part of a test in three markets, brings DXL Wear What You Want to life.SM mission by highlighting DXL's commitment to providing clothing that actually fits plus-size shoppers. The campaign communicates a simple, pragmatic message that meets the needs of Big + Tall customers. We're excited to launch this new campaign and introduce even more plus size men to DXL and everything we have to offer style, assortment, and most importantly, clothes that actually fit them. Barrett Hofherr demonstrated a deep understanding of our client and offered a creative approach that truly resonated with the tall and tall man, providing an honest and effective solution to his primary concern: getting his perfect fit, a said Jim Reath, DXL Marketing Director. The new campaign leverages multiple media channels to demonstrate to Big + Tall shoppers that DXL offers clothing that actually fits the Big + Tall man, in the same styles and quality as other retailers. Starting in May and running through the end of June, the campaign will feature a variety of ad formats, including 30-, 15- and six-second spots, as well as digital out-of-home placements. These ads will air in St. Louis, Boston and Detroit, both on traditional television broadcast and streaming platforms, including Hulu, Disney+ and YouTube, as well as streaming audio on Pandora and across the digital landscape. Our new campaign goes straight to the heart of what our customers value most: simplicity, quality and fit,” said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL. In a world crowded with options, we deliver a clear, direct message that resonates with the convenience our Big + Tall customers appreciate. It's all about making style accessible and simple for every tall man. About Destination XL Band, Inc.:

Destination XL Group, Inc.. is the leading Big + Tall men's clothing retailer that gives the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, as well as an e-commerce website, DXL.COMand a mobile app, which provide a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the largest online product selection available anywhere for big and tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “DXLG.” For more information, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website: https://investor.dxl.com. About Barrett Hofherr Barrett Hofherr, founded in 2012, is a full-service advertising agency, aka the world's largest small agency. They combine the experience of large agencies with the efficiency, agility and simplicity of a mid-sized store. Clients hire them because their creative ideas create brand momentum. Customer partners include eBay, Activision Blizzard, Chime, Lennar, Sutter Health and more. For more information, visit www.barrethofherr.com About Related media

Mediaassociates is an independent media planning, buying and analytics agency that amplifies growth. Its Precision Branding approach guides brands in planning communications campaigns with a focus on predicting, measuring and optimizing business results. As the advertising landscape evolves almost daily, Mediaassociates supports its clients in the ongoing revolution in media and technology. Recent clients include the University of Phoenix, Mount Sinai Health System, Citizen Watches, Fannie Mae, Ziply Fiber, Strava Fitness App and Ariat. Mediaassociates was named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies in 2022 and AdAge's Best Place to Work. For more information, visit https://www.mediaassociates.com/ SOURCE Destination XL Band, Inc.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

603-933-0541

Related Connections

http://www.DXL.com



