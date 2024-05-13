



BOULDER, Colo.. – UCLA track and field closed out the Pac-12 Championships hosted by the University of Colorado at Potts Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon. In total, the women scored 99 points to finish third, while the men scored 67 points to place fifth over the three days of competition, with podium finishes in eight events on Sunday contributing to the final scores. The women's final score is the highest result since 2013 (4th87.33), 2007 being the last third place finish at the Pac-12 Championships. To start day three, the women's and men's 4x100m relay teams were the first to put points on the board, both securing third place in the Conference. The hurdlers were next to score for the Bruins, along with juniors Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck collecting four points in the women's 100m hurdles and as a freshman Davis Davis-Lyrics and senior Aiden Lieb combining for five points in the men's 110m hurdles. Junior Aly Conyers scored two points in the women's 400m final. On the men's side, Antonie Nortje ran a 45.05 to finish as the Pac-12 runner-up. Nortje set a new PR and finished tied for seventh at UCLA. He would also score five points in the men's 200m. Kaylen Fletcher added two points to the Bruins' total score in the 100m final. Senior Kate Jendrezak was a Pac-12 runner-up in the women's 800, her time of 2:02.17 setting a new school record in that event. Dear senior colleague Rose Pittman clocked 2:05.40 and earned four additional points in the race. Graduate student Angus Harrington added three points on the men's side. The final running events of the day were successful for UCLA. Senior Michael Mirelès added to the second-place total on day three after running a time of 14:17.54 in the men's 5,000m race. The men's and women's 4×400 relay teams repeated as Pac-12 runners-up for the second year in a row. The women's team (3:28.52) not only recorded the fourth-fastest time in school history, but also posted the second-fastest time in Pac-12 championship history. The men (3:02.39) had the seventh-fastest time in school history. On the field, the Bruin women scored in all three events on Sunday. Senior By Leïla Abrille placed fourth in the women's pole vault (4.33m, 14-02.50), scoring four points and earning the fifth-highest score in UCLA's all-time outdoor Top 10. Junior Lyvante Su'emai and graduate student Asha Fletcher scored two points each in the discus and triple jump, respectively. For men, second year Michael Pinckney (57.78 m, 189-06) placed second in the conference in the discus final on Sunday, and a freshman Jake Stafford ranked fourth. In three days of competition, the team won two Pac-12 individual titles in the women's javelin ( Federica Botter ) and the women's 3000m steeplechase ( Mia Kane ). The Bruins earned additional podium finishes in the women's hammer ( Mayyi Mahama And Lyvante Su'emai ), men's hammer ( Chris Emig ), women's shot put ( Léa Riedel ), the male disc ( Michael Pinckney ), 4x100m relay women and men, 400m men ( Antonie Nortje ), 800m women ( Kate Jendrezak ), 5,000m men ( Michael Mirelès )and 4×400 m relay for men and women. Next up: NCAA West Regionals UCLA athletics will compete in the 2024 NCAA West preliminary rounds from Wednesday, May 22 through Saturday, May 25, hosted by the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., at John McDonnell Field. The field of competitors will be announced by the NCAA on Thursday, May 16. FIELD RESULTS

Discus for women 7. Lyvante Su'emai – 53.27m (174-09)

14. Nathalie Ramirez – 48.99m (160-08) Triple jump women 7. Asha Fletcher 12.45m (40-10.25)

13. Sophie Hartwell – 11.94m (39-02.25)

14. Jade McDonald – 11.79m (38-08.25) Women's pole vault 4. By Leïla Abrille – 4.33m (14-02h50)(fifth on UCLA's all-time top 10 outside list) Discus for men 2. Michael Pinckney – 57.78m (189-06)

4. Jake Stafford – 55.55m (182-03)

17. Gabriel Katches – 46.50m (152-06) TRACK RESULTS

Women's 4x100m relay 3. Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck , Naomi Johnson , Aly Conyers And Kaylen Fletcher – 43.66 Men's 4x100m relay 3. Ismail Turner , Antonie Nortje , Myles Misener Daley And Sam Herenton – 39.70 100m hurdles women 5. Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck – 1:45 p.m. 110 m hurdles men 6. Lyrics of Davis-Davis – 14.57

7. Aiden Lieb – 2:72 p.m. 400m women 7. Aly Conyers – 52.65 400m men 2. Antonie Nortje – 45.05 (tied for seventh on UCLA's all-time top 10 outside list) 100m women 7. Kaylen Fletcher – 11:43 a.m. 800m women 2. Kate Jendrezak – 2:02.17 (first on list of UCLA's top 10 all-time outsiders)

5. Rose Pittman – 2:05.40 800m men 6. Angus Harrington – 1:50.37 200m men 4. Antonie Nortje – 20.67 5000m men 2. Michael Mirelès – 14:17.54 Women's 4x400m relay 2. Naomi Johnson , Aly Conyers , Kaylen Fletcher And Kate Jendrezak – 3:28.52 (fourth on UCLA's all-time top 10 outside list) Men's 4x400m relay 2. Ismail Turner , Myles Misener Daley , Sam Herenton And Antonie Nortje – 3:02.39 (seventh on UCLA's all-time top 10 list)

