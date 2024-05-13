Law Roach, Zendaya's Stylist, Exposes the Top Designers Who Refused to Dress Her





Zendaya's stylist Law Roach exposes the big fashion houses that refused to dress her.



Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

By Sam Prance



At the start of Zendaya's career, five major fashion houses refused to dress her and now Law Roach calls them out. Celebrity stylist Law Roach has revealed the five major fashion houses that refused to dress Zendaya early in her career. There's no denying that Zendaya is THAT girl when it comes to fashion. Whether she's co-hosting the Met Gala or stealing the show at her own movie premieres, you can always guarantee Zendaya will look killer. In the past year alone, Zendaya has worn jaw-dropping outfits from Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen. Part of Zendaya's fashion genius is her ongoing work with celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach. Zendaya started working with Law in 2014 and they have been inseparable ever since. Every time you see Zendaya on a red carpet, it's a Zendaya and Law collaboration — and these days, every fashion house is begging to dress Zendaya. However, Law revealed that Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci and Valentino would not originally dress Zendaya. Zendaya and Law Roach at the 2019 Met Gala.



Picture:

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR





Speaking on The cutting room floor podcast, Law discussed dressing Zendaya early in her career and how several major fashion houses turned them down. He said: “I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say: No, try again next year. She's too green. She's not sure our calendar.” He then added: “I still have the receipts. By the time she arrived [the cover of] AmericanVogue, she had still never worn any of these designers. She still hasn't done it. She has still never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has never worn Gucci on a carpet before, no press, no appearances, ever. Never.” Zendaya presents her second outfit at the Met Gala



Law finished by saying, “The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract. When I said, 'If you say no, it'll be a no forever, that rang true for a long, long time.” As Law said, Zendaya has never worn Chanel, Dior or Gucci on the carpet. However, she now wears pieces from Valentino and Saint Laurent. Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait while answering chaotic questions | The idea of ​​you



