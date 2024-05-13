20 Best Shorts for Men in 2024 – Chino, Nylon, Pleated, Drawstring





First the bad news: We have a few months of stifling heat and humidity ahead of us. But the good news? You probably have a vacation planned, and even if you don't, you can still throw on some shorts to survive the dog days of summer in style and comfort. Now, I know that some men still flatly refuse to wear shorts. And I understand. For too long, our options were relegated to bad pairs that made men look youthful or were just plain unflattering. But it’s safe to say that we are currently living in the golden age of short films. There are no hard and fast rules as to what is fashionable or not. Want to show off the quads you built at the gym? Next, put on some really short shorts. There are many five-inch inseams on the market today. Looking for something a little more modest, but no less airy and relaxed? You can opt for a knee-length boxy style, complete with pleats for a relaxed, continental vibe that will look especially nice with a pair of well-worn loafers. Maybe you want a pair of casual, gorp-y nylon shorts that can also get you splashing around the pool. The fact is, there are no wrong ways to wear shorts in 2024. To help you decide, we've rounded up our 20 best pairs to wear this summer.

