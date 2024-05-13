Slow fashion marketplace Upconic wants to bring appreciation back to clothes

What are sustainable brands and how to find them? How do you bring together like-minded brands that appeal to a common target group? Isabell Conrad asked herself these questions and more after spending a lot of time and energy researching sustainable designer fashion and slow fashion online. For this business graduate, the challenge was clear: establish a business plan and see if a market for sustainable fashion would make commercial sense. It made. FashionUnited spoke with Conrad about creating Upconic, an online marketplace for sustainable, slow fashion designer clothing and accessories.

What was your motivation to create a sustainable women's designer fashion market?

I wasn't really focused on creation, the approach was more about what bothers me in life, where do I want to create change?. I wanted to do something that had an impact, even if it was just a small impact. I always liked the office dress code, but I realized that I always bought the same brands – Max Mara, Boss and Strenesse.

Fashion brands are also very harmful in terms of environmental impact. So I started looking for sustainable brands for high-end women's fashion and realized that searching online could be a very tedious process. So I asked myself: why isn't there just one place where you can find cool, sustainable fashion? This is how the idea for Upconic was born.

How did you come up with this name and what does it mean?

I wanted something short and memorable, but also international. So I played with a few combinations of words and up, and the icon clicked and merged into Upconic. I have deliberately avoided any reference to recycling or eco-friendliness.

(Em)power suit from Suitition, made in Europe from recycled materials. Credits: Continued via Upconic

Who is your target group?

They are young urban women between 25 and 50 years old who are looking for a certain lifestyle. I wanted to create a sustainable lifestyle market. And where appreciation for clothes can return, away from the throwaway culture.

How was the platform received?

The answer is positive; a lot of people say I was looking for something like that.

What brands are currently available?

There's Katharina Funke-Braun with her brand Limo, which means less is more. It offers high-quality, minimalist and easy-to-combine women's fashion by recycling discarded materials. Charlotte Piller and Nhu Ha Dao are behind Berlin-based label Lotta Ludwigson, which takes a circular approach to women's professional attire. Setery from Munich by Hanna Greis offers a durable office wardrobe that is also suitable for other occasions.

L'amour est blue by Berlin's Thien Huynh specializes in sustainable and timeless women's fashion, while Bogdana Nuss captures the zeitgeist with Iva Rych. Julia Ickert offers fair trade fashion with her brand Nina Rein and Wote produces minimalist fashion for women and men made in Italy and Portugal. Suitition, as the name suggests, offers power suits for women.

Organic cotton and modal leggings from Wote (left), blazer dress and flared skirt from Setery (middle and right). Credits: Wote and Setery via Upconic

What are the criteria that brands must meet to be included in the market?

All brands must be sustainable and offer timeless women's fashion or accessories. Humane and fair production is essential. There are several approaches to sustainable materials, such as recycled materials (but not polyester), or certified sustainable items, such as responsibly sourced leather or cashmere. What I also consider sustainable is the use of dead animals.

How do you check this?

I had long discussions with the founders and did a lot of research on the Internet.

I also look at how sustainable the production itself is; is there CO2 compensation? Is the electricity produced internally? Is there a zero waste approach? Production in or near Germany is also very important: current labels actually produce mainly in Germany, the EU and Ukraine. Charitable initiatives, such as water projects, are desirable, but not essential. As are vegan products.

How does the platform work for participating brands?

With low costs on both sides. There are no onboarding fees for brands, they only pay a 20% commission on items sold, and ship the items themselves. So there are no storage costs for me. Everything is automatic; Coming from the IT sector, I knew how to best connect Shopify ordering systems. I create the article pages and especially the article descriptions myself so that everything is standardized.

And how does it work for customers?

What is important here is the quality of the customer journey. Useful filters are particularly important – for example for the color, neckline, sleeve length or collar shape of a desired item. Existing platforms often do not meet expectations and needs in this regard. Plastic-free will soon be added as a new criterion at Upconic.

What future for Upconic?

It is certain to integrate more labels. Then also expanding the range of women's clothing – we currently have 230 items, which should be four to five times more, but of course maintaining the excellent customer experience. At some point, men's clothing may also be added. It is also important to build an ecosystem of like-minded brands and solve common problems together. This involves a lot of dialogue with labels. Then, over time, the expansion of the range in Europe.