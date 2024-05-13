Generation Z’s new TikTok obsession? Fashion factories





You can't be obsessed with how you look [something]. You also have to be obsessed with how it's made. This is the only way to legitimize yourself as a fashion connoisseur, says Petros Analytis, head of research at Glass Factory. As a former brand owner (he ran streetwear brand Wun-Off from 2018 to 2022), Lasry understands the challenges of finding good manufacturers. And the market is the most competitive it's ever been, so it's getting harder and harder. A lot of clothing brands sprouted overnight during Covid, says Lasry. Brands must differentiate themselves through quality if they want to have any chance. Brands are starting to get into it. Puma, for example, last month launched a series of films showcasing its factories in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Turkey, directed by Gen Z designers, while UK-based streetwear brand Clints Inc recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing the process of making his sold-out sneakers. We hope that by inviting our Voices into our supply chain, we have been able to share the real progress and passion our suppliers have invested as well as the realities and challenges we face in our improvement efforts, a declared Anne-Laure Descours, procurement manager. responsible at Puma, in a press release discussing the project. However, experts caution that creator- or brand-led factory content can never tell the whole story. Superfast fashion retailer Shein faced backlash last year after paying a group of influencers to visit and post content at one of its factories in China. Social media commenters accused Shein of using the trip to explain poor conditions in other parts of its supply chain, and questioned whether the factory featured was actually built specifically for the trip. (Shein said in a statement at the time that it was committed to transparency and that the content created was authentic.) More access control Lasry says Glass Factory isn't here to expose the worst offenders. Instead, it seeks to demystify the perceived value or stigmas surrounding the manufacturing industry in certain countries (Glass Factory's motto is No More Gatekeeping). To do this, he works factory by factory. We're trying to change the way people label things. We no longer want Made in China and Made in Italy, nor Made in Portugal, we want Made in this factory, says Lasry.

