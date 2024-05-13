Fashion
Brandon Nimmos Home Run propels Mets past Braves in walk-off mode
Late in the evening on Mother's Day, pitching dominated the start of the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. At Citi Field, both starters controlled their respective opposing attacks. The difference appears to be a few late hits from the Braves and Marcell Ozuna. However, it was the Mets who emerged victorious thanks to Brandon Nimmo and his two-run home run to help the Mets avoid the sweep.
Luis Severino took the mound for New York and pitched well. On 94 pitches, he gave up just two runs and three walks, recording four strikeouts and allowing four hits, one of which was a Jarred Kelenic Home run. Before leaving, he allowed himself to walk to the old Met Zack runs and a hit to Matt Olson.
He notably outsmarted the runner Ronald Acuna Jr. with a takedown attempt at the start of the fifth round. Reed Garrett then entered the game, giving up a hit to Marcell Ozuna, which allowed Short to score and give Atlanta the lead. However, Garrett was able to strike out two batters, leaving two runners stranded and minimizing the damage. Garrett would pitch the top of the seventh and after walking Acuna Jr., take him out from first base for the second out and keep Atlanta at bay with a scoreless frame.
Bryce Elder kept the Mets offense quiet for most of the game, pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and six strikeouts. With Elder on the mound, the Mets took advantage of an opportunity in the bottom of the third. Shots by DJ Stewart And Francisco Lindor leads to Pete Alonso driving a run on a ball that hit the third base line to tie the game at one.
Lindor then greeted Elder in the bottom of the sixth with a double and Pete Alonso drove him in with a double over the right field wall to tie the game at two. Aaron disappointing would enter the game with a runner on second and keep him there, as the Mets failed to score.
Adam Ottavino started on the mound in the top of the eighth, and after Zack Short walked and Olson flew out to Brandon Nimmo in left, Marcell Ozuna singled home to give the Braves a 3-2 lead. Jake Diekman walked the first batter he would face in the top of the eighth after replacing Ottavino, but managed to keep the score at a one-run game, with two runners remaining on base.
The Mets requested Edwin Daz to pitch in the top of the ninth and he made quick work of Atlanta, keeping them off the board.
In the lower half of the frame, Jeff McNeil choked for a hit AJ Minterfollowed by a sacrifice bunt of Toms Nido. Then Brandon Nimmo delivered the big hit, driving a 3-2 pitch to center field to get out, avoid the sweep and end the Braves' winning streak at four.
Game Stats: Third largest gap between xSLG and SLG
Entering Sunday's game, Brandon Nimmo owned the third-largest gap (among 269 qualified hitters) between his actual slugging percentage and the expected figure.
This season for Nimmo has been interesting to say the least. He has been the team's valuable player according to WAR metrics while underperforming several of his expected analytics.
Player of the game: Brandon Nimmo
Although he did not start the game due to precautions taken following yesterday's injury, Brandon Nimmo entered the game late and used his only at-bat with a home run!
On the bridge
The Mets continue their homestand by welcoming the Philadelphia Phillies to town. The projected starter for tomorrow's game for the Mets is Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.31 ERA) and Christopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.22 ERA) for Philadelphia. The first pitch will take place at 7:10 p.m. ET and will air on SNY and WCBS at 880 AM.
