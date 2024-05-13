Prince Harry's Nigerian dress compared to the colonial moment

Prince Harry posing in traditional costume during a tour of Nigeria has gone viral after comparisons to an incident involving Prince William.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spent several days in the West African country, including a stopover in the capital Abuja, where the Duke of Sussex received a framed photo of his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry also received agbada, or traditional formal wear, which he donned to pose for photos.

In this composite image, Prince Harry gives a thumbs up during a visit to the Lightway Academy, in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 10, 2024, while Prince William is carried on a throne in Honiara, on the island of Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, September 18, 2012. During Harry's visit, he was also presented with a traditional Nigerian outfit.

Some on social media compared the moment to a past tour, when William was carried to a throne during a 2012 visit to Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, a former British colony.

Both images went viral, with more than 170,000 views and more than 7,700 likes, after the images were posted on X, formerly Twitter, side by side with the message: “Today, spot the difference.”

William's image emerged after he and Princess Kate agreed to take part in a Solomon Islands tradition, where special guests are carried off the boat on thrones.

William's image periodically resurfaces, particularly during debates on colonialism. This was widely shared after Meghan Markle accused a member of the royal family of expressing “concerns” about the dark color of her unborn child's skin during her television interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Some responded to the post on .” However, it is interesting to note that in both cases, members of the royal family accepted the suggestions of hosts in a visited country.

William's accession to the throne did not cause a negative reaction at the time and was covered uncritically in Britain and America. It was only when the image resurfaced, stripped of its original context, that it became a regular symbol of the royal family's difficult relationship with colonialism.

There is also precedent for backlash against white public figures who wear the traditional clothing of other nations; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was ridiculed for wearing Indian clothing during a tour of the country in 2018.

Prince William is transported from a boat to a plane in Marau during a Diamond Jubilee tour in Honiara on the island of Guadalcanal September 18, 2012. The image periodically resurfaces during online debates on colonialism.

So far, there has been no such backlash against Harry among Nigerians, but neither has the backlash against William's throne photo been driven by the people of the Solomon Islands themselves and did not take place at the time the tour took place.

In short, it may be too early to judge whether Harry's willingness to wear traditional Nigerian clothing will ever come up in a future debate about the royal family and cultural appropriation.

Harry and Meghan's tour of Nigeria mainly focused on her Invictus Games tournament and other charitable causes; the Duchess's recent discovery of her Nigerian ancestry also served as a framework.

Quoted by the magazine PeopleMeghan said: “I'm just flattered, honored and inspired. It's been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I needed to wear more color, so I could fit in at all of you and your amazing fashion.”

“I’m very upset,” she added. “So I want to start by thanking you very much for the kindness with which you all welcomed my husband and I to this country…my country.”

