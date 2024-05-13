A Nordstrom Stylist Says These 7 Items Will Never Look Out of Style
For some fashion people, classic pieces are the most worn wardrobe staples. And yes, this is particularly true for Sandy Koszarekthe brain behind Elegant sand. She worked as a VIP stylist at Nordstrom and has spent years helping clients organize their wardrobes. Although she suggested the latest trends to her clients (and wore and continues to wear them herself), it was often the anti-trend finds that took the lead because of their versatility.
In reference to Koszarek's personal wardrobe, she offers a selection of items (also her customers' favorites) that she has repeatedly turned to for years because they feel both modern and timeless with their more classic silhouettes. The pieces in question still seem relevant to him given that they are not too trendy.
Below is Koszarek's list of tried-and-true must-haves that she says will never seem out of style due to their classic nature. You'll also find outfit ideas showing how she styles her picks and shopping recommendations scattered throughout.
1. Neutral blazer
“A wardrobe staple that I wear often is a neutral-colored blazer. It's the perfect piece that instantly completes my outfit, making me feel chic and put-together.” —Koszarek
Opened it
Linen-blend blazer
Nordstrom
Relaxed fit blazer
I talked
Double-breasted linen blend blazer with topstitching
Favorite girl
Favorite blazer
2. White Button-Down Shirt
“A wardrobe staple that I always reach for is a classic white button-down shirt. It's my favorite top that I wear with jeans and pants to create an effortlessly chic outfit.” —Koszarek
Treasure and link
Oversized cotton button-down shirt
Nordstrom
Classic poplin shirt
Madewell
The iconic oversized poplin shirt with a straight hem
Eileen Fisher
Easy Organic Cotton Button-Down Shirt
MANGO
Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
3. John
“Jeans are a wardrobe staple that I can't live without and I wear them often. I'm currently loving wide, short, straight leg styles. I usually wear them with slingback heels, moccasins and sneakers.” —Koszarek
Levi's
Wedgie high-rise straight jeans
Madewell
90s High Waisted Straight Leg Cropped Jeans
PAIGE
Portia double-waisted wide-leg jeans
MOTHER
The Tomcat High Waisted Straight Leg Cropped Jean
AGOLDE
90s High-Rise Pinch-Rise Straight Jeans
4. Loafers
“A classic shoe that I use often and always wear in style is a loafer. Lately, I've been loving wearing white loafers with jeans and pants.” —Koszarek
rag and bone
Carter Penny Loafers
GHBASS
Whitney croc-embossed Penny loafers
Franco Sarto
Balin platform loafers
Jack Rogers
Tipson Penny Loafers
5. Black dress
“My favorite dress is a little black dress. It's easy to dress up or down, and I always feel elegant and chic.” —Koszarek
Steve Madden
Amira ruffled cotton midi dress
Nordstrom
High-Low Long Sleeve Shirt Dress
Reformation
Elvira cotton midi dress
Zadig & Voltaire
Ritchil long-sleeve satin shirt dress
Nordstrom
Sleeveless cotton knit dress
6. Trench coat
“The trench coat is a wardrobe staple that I wear often. It's a classic coat with a modern charm that complements my outfits.” —Koszarek
MANGO
Water-repellent flowing lapel trench coat
REAL FASHION
Chloé trench coat
Barbour
Hebrides waterproof jacket
Nordstrom
Short stretch cotton trench coat
7. Sneakers
“Classic white and retro sneakers are a wardrobe staple that I often use to accompany many outfits. Not only are they comfortable, but I also feel current and stylish while wearing them.” —Koszarek
