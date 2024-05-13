A Nordstrom Stylist Says These 7 Items Will Never Look Out of Style





For some fashion people, classic pieces are the most worn wardrobe staples. And yes, this is particularly true for Sandy Koszarekthe brain behind Elegant sand. She worked as a VIP stylist at Nordstrom and has spent years helping clients organize their wardrobes. Although she suggested the latest trends to her clients (and wore and continues to wear them herself), it was often the anti-trend finds that took the lead because of their versatility. In reference to Koszarek's personal wardrobe, she offers a selection of items (also her customers' favorites) that she has repeatedly turned to for years because they feel both modern and timeless with their more classic silhouettes. The pieces in question still seem relevant to him given that they are not too trendy. Below is Koszarek's list of tried-and-true must-haves that she says will never seem out of style due to their classic nature. You'll also find outfit ideas showing how she styles her picks and shopping recommendations scattered throughout. 1. Neutral blazer “A wardrobe staple that I wear often is a neutral-colored blazer. It's the perfect piece that instantly completes my outfit, making me feel chic and put-together.” —Koszarek Opened it Linen-blend blazer Nordstrom Relaxed fit blazer I talked Double-breasted linen blend blazer with topstitching Favorite girl Favorite blazer 2. White Button-Down Shirt “A wardrobe staple that I always reach for is a classic white button-down shirt. It's my favorite top that I wear with jeans and pants to create an effortlessly chic outfit.” —Koszarek Treasure and link Oversized cotton button-down shirt Nordstrom Classic poplin shirt Madewell The iconic oversized poplin shirt with a straight hem Eileen Fisher Easy Organic Cotton Button-Down Shirt MANGO Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt 3. John “Jeans are a wardrobe staple that I can't live without and I wear them often. I'm currently loving wide, short, straight leg styles. I usually wear them with slingback heels, moccasins and sneakers.” —Koszarek Levi's Wedgie high-rise straight jeans Madewell 90s High Waisted Straight Leg Cropped Jeans PAIGE Portia double-waisted wide-leg jeans MOTHER The Tomcat High Waisted Straight Leg Cropped Jean AGOLDE 90s High-Rise Pinch-Rise Straight Jeans 4. Loafers “A classic shoe that I use often and always wear in style is a loafer. Lately, I've been loving wearing white loafers with jeans and pants.” —Koszarek rag and bone Carter Penny Loafers GHBASS Whitney croc-embossed Penny loafers Franco Sarto Balin platform loafers Jack Rogers Tipson Penny Loafers 5. Black dress “My favorite dress is a little black dress. It's easy to dress up or down, and I always feel elegant and chic.” —Koszarek Steve Madden Amira ruffled cotton midi dress Nordstrom High-Low Long Sleeve Shirt Dress Reformation Elvira cotton midi dress Zadig & Voltaire Ritchil long-sleeve satin shirt dress Nordstrom Sleeveless cotton knit dress 6. Trench coat “The trench coat is a wardrobe staple that I wear often. It's a classic coat with a modern charm that complements my outfits.” —Koszarek MANGO Water-repellent flowing lapel trench coat REAL FASHION Chloé trench coat Barbour Hebrides waterproof jacket Nordstrom Short stretch cotton trench coat 7. Sneakers “Classic white and retro sneakers are a wardrobe staple that I often use to accompany many outfits. Not only are they comfortable, but I also feel current and stylish while wearing them.” —Koszarek adidas Samba and gender-inclusive sneakers golden goose Super-Star low-top sneakers adidas Sl 72 Rs Gender Inclusive Sneakers Nike Blazer low-top platform sneakers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whowhatwear.com/fashion/basics/modern-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos