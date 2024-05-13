Fashion
Ariat launches into retail, leader in Western fashion
Ariat, a leader in equestrian, outdoor and workwear, is a historic brand known for innovating and pushing the boundaries of performance footwear. However, as the brand celebrates over three decades of success, it has begun a new journey towards physical stores.
In 2016, Ariat took a major step forward by opening its first direct-to-consumer retail store in Fresno, California. Beth Cross, President of Ariat, explains the strategic logic behind this crucial decision, saying: “Stores are a key part of our omnichannel strategy: wholesale, e-commerce and stores. And the stores allow us to develop and diversify the offer. business, but also communicate with customers where they live. » Adding details: “Our Fresno store is the Ag Store. In Nashville, Music City, we have country music and a western lifestyle theme; in Lexington, it's horse racing and bluegrass country.” Each store carries its own theme and serves a different type of customer, telling the story of the Ariat brand that cannot be expressed through other channels.
Ariat currently has 26 locations in the United States, with three more openings announced this year in Draper, UT, Silver Sands, FL and Scottsdale, AZ. This has become a real challenge for the company. That said, the transition to retail hasn't been without its challenges. Ariat's commitment to preserving the essence of its brand while adapting to the retail landscape required careful consideration. As a brand that relies heavily on its wholesale channel, with over 6,500 partners worldwide, it needed to keep these partnerships in mind when opening stores. Therefore, stores are not just about generating revenue; they are carefully designed to bring the Ariat brand to life in the physical world.
The in-store experience
Upon entering an Ariat store, the customer is transported to a world where passion meets craftsmanship and innovation. Each store is a testament to Ariat’s unwavering commitment to delivering tailored experiences that resonate with its diverse consumer base. From Nashville's Music City vibe to Fort Worth's Western heritage, Ariat's retail spaces are vibrant reflections of their respective locales. From personalized hat fitting stations in Las Vegas to themed store designs inspired by local culture, Ariat ensures that each customer receives a tailored experience beyond a transaction.
Each store features a custom sculpture of Rachel Wilson with elements of the surrounding metro. In Vegas, it's a bull that competes with poker chips, while in Nashville, it's a horse with musical instruments. The locker rooms are named after brand ambassadors and equestrian athletes, with images of the athletes throughout. Real leather lines one wall and various experiential services are offered depending on the store. An example is the personalized hat doctor Las Vegas, which has a fitting and customization station with various accessories.
By celebrating the unique spirit of each community, Ariat fosters a sense of belonging and camaraderie among customers. “We make products for a very diverse group of consumers, so the feeling when you walk into Fort Worth will be different than when you walk into Lexington. But what's at the heart is the essence of the brand, which is performance , technology and authenticity,” said Croix.
The approach of store customization and thoughtful expansion is not common. However, it can be seen in brands like Canada Goose, which also incorporate design elements and artwork specific to each store's city. An example is his last store in Hawaiiwhich features an installation themed “Models and Predecessors,” with stories from Hawaii, the Arctic and southern Canada.
Impact and future expansion
Over the past thirty years, Ariat has evolved as a brand. Once solely a supplier of boots, it has become a significant player in the clothing and accessories categories for riding, outdoor and work wear. At the heart of this system is performance technology applied across all categories. Therefore, a significant part of the company's growth has been and will continue to be tied to product assortment.
Additionally, integrating retail stores into Ariat's omnichannel strategy has delivered tangible results, increasing brand awareness, foot traffic and sales growth. Beth Cross highlights the symbiotic relationship between retail, e-commerce and wholesale channels, highlighting their interconnectivity to shape Ariat's future trajectory. “These [stores] are specialized and valuable to us. These places have high traffic, high tourist traffic and a real lifestyle element; When people come, they are attracted to the brand and the experience. »
More and more legacy brands like Ariat are moving into direct-to-consumer retail, opening stores across the country. Wilson, LEGO, and Naturepedic are just a few of them. But Ariat's foray into retail represents more than just business expansion; it embodies a vision of immersive brand experiences, community engagement and consumer-centric innovation. As Ariat's journey unfolds, it serves as a beacon of inspiration for other legacy brands looking to venture into direct-to-consumer retail.
