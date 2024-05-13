Bride, 88, finally wears a wedding dress and veil and marries her first crush

Elaine Hall never got to wear a white wedding dress or veil when she married her first husband at 18.

Seventy years later, after reconnecting and falling in love with her childhood crush, she got a second chance to get the traditional marriage she always dreamed of.

I kept saying that at 88 years old, maybe I shouldn't wear a veil. My daughters told me: Mom, stop trying not to look like a bride. You are a bride. We were going to do everything, Hall told TODAY.com.

When I got to him, he said to me: You are so beautiful.

Hall wanted a wedding dress and veil for the ceremony. Courtesy of Maddy Godt Photography

This is Roland Passaro, also 88 years old. The couple married in Palm Coast, Florida on March 23, their second marriage. They first met 74 years earlier in college and had the first big crush before going their separate ways.

When I saw her in 9th grade, I thought she was very beautiful and exciting. I thought she was, I guess in today's parlance, quite sexy, Passaro tells TODAY.com.

He says he felt the same way when he saw Hall walking down the aisle in her white wedding dress and veil: All this time later, I thought she was just as beautiful, just as exciting .

It is possible to fall in love at any age, they want others to know that.

The newlyweds celebrate with their family. Courtesy of Maddy Godt Photography

Separated for 50 years

Hall and Passaro attended the same high school in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1950.

She was a cheerleader and he was a star athlete on the baseball team, so they met often. Hall remembers that Passaro was handsome and very popular, and that she felt chemistry with him.

The teenagers socialized at parties and dances, but never went out together.

After high school, Hall married another man at age 18 in a no-frills ceremony. The army was sending him to Germany and the couple was eager to get married before then. She was wearing a pretty blue sundress, but not the white wedding dress she had imagined.

She had three children and worked at the local newspaper. The marriage did not work out, and Hall divorced in 1975. She remained single for 28 years.

“I always had a special place in my heart for Roland throughout the years,” Hall recalls. I often wondered how he was, if he was happy, if he had a good life.

Passaro, meanwhile, went to college after high school and played professional baseball, but a spinal injury ended his athletic career. He married another woman, had three sons and moved to Miami to work for an airline. In 2002, tragedy struck: his wife and one of his sons died ten months apart.

The following year, 2003, Hall and Passaro attended their 50th high school reunion in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was from Miami and she from Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she bought a condo after retiring.

They recognized each other immediately, felt their familiar chemistry and exchanged email addresses. At the end of the night, he spontaneously kissed her.

Passaro and Hall at their 50th high school reunion in 2003, where they reconnected. Courtesy of Elaine Hall

Soon they were talking on the phone for hours and emailing every day. Over the next few months, conversations turned romantic and she visited him in Florida. At Christmas 2004, Hall moved in with Passaro in Miami.

'What do you think about marriage?

They enjoyed their relationship, but did not discuss marriage for almost 20 years.

When people first met them, they always asked the silver-haired couple: How long have you been married?

After someone asked them again in late 2022, Hall turned to Passaro and said, “What? TO DO are you thinking about getting married? He said, I think we should do it.

They exchanged vows in the gated community where they live, with family being a big part of the wedding. Passaro's son, Jim, an ordained minister in the Universal Life Church, performed the ceremony. His other son was his best man.

Hall's son died in 2021, so her two daughters walked her down the aisle. The couple's great-granddaughters were flower girls.

Neither expected to fall in love later in life, but both stress that it's entirely possible.

It's wonderful to be newlyweds approaching 90, Passaro says.

“I feel the same way I did when I was 15,” adds Hall. I still have butterflies. I love him so much.

To stay healthy in their late 80s, they play golf at least twice a week and walk as much as they can. Passaro also exercises at home, including push-ups and sit-ups every night. We must continue to move forward, he said. The real deal is not sitting on the couch and staying there for the rest of your life.

They read to themselves and solve puzzles to keep their brains sharp. Good genes also play a role: Passaro's parents both lived into their 90s, as did Hall's father.

She is always surprised by the power of love at any age.

I thought I had everything figured out in my life. Retreat to the beach, (be with) my friends and family. But when it happened, for me, it was pure and simple chemistry, Hall says.



