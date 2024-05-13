Fashion
Meghan Markle's $1,350 High-Neck Dress Is a Good Wedding Guest Dress
Do you want to be the best dressed wedding guest this season? Learn from Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, and Prince Harry arrived in Nigeria late last week where they met and spoke with schoolchildren from Lightway Academy. For the day abroad, Meghan wore a Heidi Merrick maxi dress that didn't have a V-neckline or a really low cutout. Instead, the $1,350 dress had a higher neckline that would look so elegant at any spring wedding.
To accessorize the A-line dress, she also added a pair of Emma Parsons sandals and chunky gold earrings. Harry, for his part, followed an Oprah-approved styling tip and sported a monochrome look, minus his shoes.
Even if she wasn't actually attending a wedding, her silky spring dress would be perfect for those celebrations. With the high neckline (which she also wore last month), it looked perfectly breezy for outdoor cocktail parties, while its longer length made it more appropriate than a mini dress for tie-dye ceremonies black.
High-Neck Dresses Inspired by Meghan Markle
- Merokeety Cap-Sleeve Knit Maxi Dress$31.19 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
- Grace Karin satin trapeze mid-length dress$45.99; amazon.com
- Lulus Classic Elegance high neck sleeveless satin maxi dress in blush$88; lulus.com
- Superdown – Astra Maxi Dress$76; Revolve.com
- Alexia Admor Luna – Dolman Sleeve Maxi Dress$89.97 (originally $295); nordstromrack.com
- Lulus Infinite Invites – Long dress in powder blue satin, backless, boat neck$34.30 with code HELLOSUN (orig. $88); lulus.com
- Long Tencel Quince Jersey Tank Dress$39.90; quince.com
- Halife long ruffled dress$35.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
- Lulus Belle Arrival Dark Blue Tiered Ruffle Chiffon Long Dress$88; lulus.com
- Reformation Aurelio knit dress$178; theformation.com
Grace Karin satin trapeze mid-length dress
This satin dress from Grace Karin, available in sizes S to XXL, is buttery soft and complements the wearer, according to an Amazon buyer who received the dress for free. It shows less skin at the shoulders thanks to the short sleeves, but highlights your legs a little more since it's a midi length that should sit closer to your calves. There is also an adjustable tie on the front which helps to highlight your figure.
Lulus Classic Elegance high neck sleeveless satin maxi dress in blush
Although Meghan's dress appears to have more of a crew or boat neckline, don't completely rule out everything else. This $88 sleeveless dress from Lulus has a high neck, which won't cover your entire neck in fabric. Additionally, there are breezes in other places, such as the two slits on both sides of the legs and the small keyhole on the back. Two sizes of the blush color are already sold out, but there are also five more.
Reformation Aurelio knit dress
Need something less fancy or something for a colder location? THE Halife long ruffled dress is a more informal option that can be worn as either a crew neck or a v-neck, while the Reformation Aurelio knit dress has long sleeves and is also from the brand that Jennifer Aniston just wore.
Although she probably didn't know it, Meghan Markle wore the most beautiful wedding guest dress of the summer, and now we want one. Keep scrolling to shop similar styles.
Merokeety Short Sleeve Knit Maxi Dress, $31 with coupon
Halife Ruffled Maxi Dress, $36 with coupon
Superdown – Astra Maxi Dress
Long Tencel Quince Jersey Tank Dress
Alexia Admor Luna Dolman Sleeve Maxi Dress, $90 (Save 69%)
Lulus Infinite Invites Powder Blue Satin Backless Boat Neck Maxi Dress, $34 with code
Lulus Belle Arrival Dark Blue Tiered Ruffle Chiffon Long Dress
