DI Men's Rewind: gaudy attendance figures, Ivy Woes, 8 stars





DRAW A CROWD Syracuse reported a crowd of 3,167 for its loss to Towson in its first home game in an NCAA tournament since 2018. That dominated the weekend, with Maryland (3,095) also topping 3,000 and Denver cramming 2,965 into Peter Barton Stadium. In total, there were six attendance figures of 2,000 or more over the weekend, the first time that has happened since 2016. Denver, Georgetown and Notre Dame saw their largest crowds in the first round, while Duke had its largest crowd since 2012 and Maryland had a year-high 20 for its playoff opener. Even the smallest crowd, the 1,469 people who attended two weather delays at Johns Hopkins, is actually linked to an overall improvement. This is the first time all eight opening weekend games have reached this total since 2007. EIGHT GAMES, EIGHT STARS The weekend's eight highlight performances begin, fittingly, with an eight-goal barrage. Payton Cormier, A, Virginia. The Canadian became Division I's all-time leading scorer, posting an eight-goal day in his final home game to reach 222 for his career. That's one more than former Penn State star Mac OKeefe, and it pushed the Cavaliers past Saint Josephs 17-11. Josh Zawada, A, Duke. The graduate transfer was one of three ACC players with an eight-point day in the first round, dropping four goals and four assists on Utah as the Blue Devils cruised to a 19-7 victory. Casey Wilson, SSDM, Denver. The Pioneers had two goals and an assist in transition from their ace short stick en route to a 16-11 victory and their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2018. Luke Wierman, F.O., Maryland. The senior gave the Terrapins possession again against Princeton. Wierman won 20 of 26 draws as Maryland rolled 16-8. In two games against the Tigers this season, Wierman has won 40 of 49 faceoffs (81.6 percent). Matt Collison, M., Johns Hopkins. The sophomore scored four goals, including the go-ahead goal with 4:56 remaining, as the Blue Jays survived a Lehigh scare and advanced with a 13-10 triumph. Anderson Moore, G, Georgetown. The freshman took the first five shots on goal. After that? He stopped 10 of 14 as the Hoyas rallied from a five-goal deficit to defeat Penn State 12-9. Pat Kavanagh, A, Notre Dame. The Tewaaraton runner-up scored on all three of his shots and had two assists to help the Fighting Irish control the second half of a 14-9 triumph over pesky Albany. Joey Spallina, A, Syracuse. The sophomore had four goals and four assists in his NCAA Tournament debut as the Orange cruised past Towson 20-15 in the nightcap of Sunday's quadruple header.

