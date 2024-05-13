Rihanna's Mother's Day Weekend Was Filled With Vintage Fashion Shows





Rihanna, mother of two boys and very active on the Internet, spent her Mother's Day weekend showing us all who's boss. Or better yet, who owns the mother. Over the past two days, Rihanna has been treating the streets of New York to some major off-duty fashion. And some major vintage fashion shows too. On Sunday night, Rihanna came to town for a movie night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Naturally, the Fenty mogul treated her theater outing like a Paris Fashion Week appearance. She wore a graphic top that was an iteration of a piece from the Fall 2003 Comme des Garons show. She paired her ruby ​​red blouse, adorned with bold white letters, with a matching maxi skirt with a bold side slit and a black streak. As usual, accessories were just as much of a focal point. Rihanna opted for sheer opera gloves which she styled with a five-figure Jacob & Co. watch, a Gucci horsebit bag and sparkly Chanel sunglasses. The glamor remained classic in the form of very straight honey blonde hair and a bold red lip. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images The runway version of Rihanna's look was a little much more sculptural. Designer Rei Kawakubo also paired this avant-garde top with a multi-colored sweater and black boots. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Rihanna kicked off her archive weekend on Saturday. While celebrating her son RZA's second birthday, she wore a pewter gray fur and lingerie top from Tom Ford's Gucci Fall 2004 collection. Rihanna has always been a Tom Ford fanatic, but this particular collection holds special significance in the designers' legacy. It was his last presentation for the Italian brand. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Rihanna paired her strapless top and fluffy coat, which she wore off the shoulder as Ford wanted, with matching cargo pants from The Attico. For added polish, the mogul topped it all off with a bejeweled necklace, oval Gianfranco Ferr sunglasses and pointy stilettos. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

