Husband Behind Viral Dress That Broke the Internet Admits to Strangling His Wife

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

The man behind the white/gold-blue/black dress that broke the Internet has pleaded guilty to endangering his wife's life and admitted to strangling her.

Keir Johnston, 38, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a terrifying attack on his wife, Grace Johnston, which left her fearing for her life but alive, according to The daily record.

Johnston, from the island of Colonsay off the west coast of Scotland, has been remanded in custody until his sentencing next month, scheduled for June 6.

Johnston received global attention for #TheDress after an image of her mother-in-law's dress from her 2015 wedding was shared online by a guest at the event.

The debate over the true colors of the dresses, black and blue or white and gold, exploded the Internet, headlines at the time said, and sparked thousands of comments, particularly from celebrities. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said she had an argument about it with her then-husband Kanye West.

The photo of the dress posted on social media divided opinions on whether it was white/gold or black/blue. ( Swiked / Tumblr )

Ellen DeGeneres invited the Johnstons to her talk show, where they received $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.

This week the Scottish court heard that, behind closed doors, Johnston left his wife fearing for her life and had a history of domestic violence towards her.

Crown prosecutor Chris Macintosh told Lady Drummond and the court how Grace lived in fear of her abusive husband: The record reported. There is no permanent police presence on the island and she felt trapped, he said.

The court heard that Ms Johnston once refused her husband's requests not to attend a job interview on the mainland. A few days later, he told her he was leaving her before the couple had an altercation during which Johnston grabbed his wife and threw her to the ground.

Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her. She left the property to prevent him from leaving. He followed her and tackled her to the ground, Mr. Macintosh said, according to The record.

Keir Johnston, pictured left during a talk show appearance in 2015, admitted strangling his wife Grace Johnston, right, during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday. ( The Ellen Show/YouTube )

He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she could not move. He then began to strangle her with both hands.

She was initially able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful. Mr Macintosh said despite serious bruising, Ms Johnston did not require medical attention.

Johnston's lawyers said he accepted responsibility for the assault. Lady Drummond refused Johnston bail and remanded him in custody, telling him: I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offense.

You strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger on several occasions in circumstances that must have been absolutely terrifying for her. I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, that you have been convicted of a very serious crime and that you are in the meantime remanded in custody.

It is unclear whether the Johnstons separated after the incident.