



The WNBA's branding as the hottest league in all of sports continues apace, as does the growing convergence of fashion and sports. The latest step in the relationship: a Skims ad campaign launched just before the start of the women's basketball season and featured rookie Cameron Brink, newly retired three-time WNBA champion turned Adidas basketball president Candace Parker and the All-Stars and Olympians Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm and DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun. The campaign depicts the players in various skin-colored high-waisted bikinis and briefs, boy shorts, headbands and T-shirts accessorized with basketballs, high-heeled pumps and elaborate rhinestone jewelry. It both plays with and subverts old pin-up tropes, making the women look less like they're coming here and more like they're not kidding me. He also mentors Skims, founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2018 and valued at $4 billion last July, less as shapewear than high-end sportswear.

This is the first Skims campaign to celebrate female players, following the brand's last two big basketball moves: a similar shoot that featured the Skims line for men and featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, among other athletes, and a campaign just in time for March madness featuring men's college basketball players. (They were mostly wearing terrycloth loungewear, not underwear.)

At the time, given the record popularity of the NCAA women's tournament, some fans criticized Skimmed to focus on male athletes rather than females. That's the answer. It's a reflection of the growing power of women's football and the star appeal that the new class of draft picks have brought to the game, more aware than ever of the leverage that branding provides personal and relationships associated with football. fashion world. Ms. Brink, for example, the second overall draft pick, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, wore Balmain on the WNBA orange carpet, has nearly 790,000 followers on Instagram and has worked with stylist Mary Gonsalves Kinney for two years. . Fellow Angel Reese, picked seventh by the Chicago Sky, attended the Met Gala last week in a custom feathered chiffon gown by 16Arlington and recently showed off her own. Good American jeans campaign. (Good American was founded by Ms. Kardashian's sister, Khlo Kardashian, and Emma Grede, Mr. Grede's wife.)

And Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, chosen by the Indiana Fever, arrived for her first post-WNBA draft press conference in Indianapolis in a Louis Vuitton dress and jacket after donning an all-Prada look for the draft. In turn, Skims, who ranked 13th in the standings Lyst Index one of the most sought-after fashion brands in the first quarter of 2024, has aggressively moved into sports. In October, it became the first official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. At the time, Ms. Kardashian described the partnership as a reflection of Skims' growing influence on culture and said the relationship would manifest itself in unexpected ways. Presumably, the advertising campaign is one of them. In an email, Ms. Kardashian said she had been planning the WNBA campaign since the deal was signed. The basketball partnership follows the brands joining as the official underwear partner of Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. Shortly after announcing the WNBA deal, Skims unveiled a holiday campaign featuring Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family, all lounging in plaid pajamas. Skims isn't the only fashion (or fashion-adjacent) company collaborating with athletes in a strategic game. This summer, the Paris Olympics are partly sponsored by LVMH, the French luxury group, which has recruited Olympians as brand ambassadors for fashion houses like Dior and Vuitton. After all, the competition doesn't just take place on the field.

