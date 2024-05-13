Fashion
Fast fashion is wasteful and thrift is imperfect. The solution: exchange! | Environment
Jannine Mancilla32, and Nicole Macias34 years old, linked by a common love for DIY fashion and second-hand objects, and by frustrations linked to the environment. destructive industry and a throwaway culture that creates huge amounts of waste. They then had a radical idea: ask people to offer their old clothes for free. Their Los Angeles clothing swaps have grown from humble origins to hugely popular events that receive hundreds of dollars in clothing donations each month, helping participants save the planet and keep money in their pockets .
Jannine Mancilla: At Radical Clothes Swap, we are all first-generation Mexican Americans and grew up with an immigrant and sparse mentality. I grew up with legacies from my siblings and cousins. We had this cookie container that never held cookies, which we reused to hold a sewing kit. I grew up repairing my own pants. When skinny jeans existed, I sewed them by hand.
Nicole Macias: I always get second hand items from my brothers. There's nothing like an old shirt or worn sweater for sleeping in or just hanging out. Bipoc communities have always done this because they were resourceful. It was ingrained in our upbringing and way of life. We often had to do this because we couldn't afford to buy new cabinets with each new school year.
In 2021, I was invited to participate in a community back-to-school event for youth, and I thought about what I could bring without the kids having to spend money. I was inspired by a company called Suay Sew Shop who repurpose textiles and have free support in their store.
I was blown away by this concept where you could just pick up a sweater from a rack and it was free. So I decided to get a free rack at the back to school event. I donated five items from my own wardrobe and put a call out on social media asking people what clothes they wanted to get rid of.
The response was overwhelming. I have all types and sizes of clothing: pajamas, winter coats, jeans, dresses, shorts, workout clothes, etc. I couldn't even fit all the bags in my car and had to borrow a friend's van to transport everything with me.
After that, I made four more swaps and ended up with more and more clothes. Jannine, who I had never met, contacted me on social media and she said: Hey, I like what you do. I've already done that. Do you want to team up? I had already accepted a community event at [the Los Angeles neighborhood of] Inglewood and told him to come. She was like, Yeah, let's do it.
I showed up with my clothes, my cart and a few hangers. Jannine showed up with an awning, table and hangers. We hung clothes on the canopy. It was so ugly, but people loved it.
Jannine: People were so turned off by the concept that everything was free.
We are ruled by capitalism, and if people don't benefit from it, they don't care. Giving something for free without expecting anything in return is radical.
We don't ask people for anything. We don't even ask them to post and tag us. When we started Instagram, we were throwing names around. Nicole threw out the word radical and we said: Wait, that fits, because what we are doing is very, very radical and unprecedented. Who just gives away clothes or anything for free without expecting anything in return?
This is how we found Radical clothes swap. There's literally no catch: you keep money in your pocket and help the environment a little by shopping for free.
Nicole: At first people weren't sure about it, but now we have a following. Since March, we've probably done about five a month. Angel City Brewery is our main trade, every second Saturday of the month. Also were at the Rivian Pasadena Hub every last Sunday.
We usually have over 100 people visit us and on average around 50 of them donate clothes to exchange. We have estimated that each of these people donates approximately 6-10 pounds of clothing, so we receive up to 500 pounds of clothing per event. We tend to go home with extra donations, which we store for future events.
Many people don't understand that many thrift stores are so overwhelmed with donations that sometimes they just throw away clothes. For those who save money, they also start to see that the quality is not good. Most of it is fast fashion, priced at regular store prices.
Jannine: What also sets it apart from thrift stores is the connections people make. It's so beautiful to see people come to our events who don't know each other, and then we turn around and see them laughing and talking. It's not only a place where people can shop for free, but also build community and connect with other like-minded people.
When we were young, it wasn't cool to wear second-hand clothes, but now it is. White people are more frugal, so prices go up because there is more demand. In a way, it's taking back the power we had, something we've always done.
Nicole: Our ultimate goal is to open a physical space where we can host more educational workshops, like mending and fabric dyeing. We would like to expand outside of Los Angeles and California.
I feel like Bipocs are still pioneers, and this concept of exchange is coming full circle. There is no money involved. There is no exchange. Its community, at its core, just gives back.
The DIY Climate Changers is a series about ordinary people across the United States who are using their own ingenuity to combat climate change in their neighborhoods, homes, and gardens. If you would like to share your story, email us at [email protected]
