Rihanna wears a red Comme des Garons dress with A$AP Rocky for Mother's Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. After missing the Met Gala last week, Rihanna turned the streets of New York into her own red carpet with her partner, A$AP Rocky. The superstar singer opted for a graphic red Comme des Garçons dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with sheer opera gloves, bedazzled wraparound sunglasses and a black Gucci handbag adorned with the Italian brand's trademark horsebit. Rihanna completed her ensemble with a pair of open heels. Rihanna in New York on May 12. GC Images The Fenty Beauty founder wore her long blonde tresses side-swept, while her makeup consisted of a red lip and shimmery champagne eyeshadow. Rocky, meanwhile, kept things minimal with a navy cardigan and black pants. The couple, who started dating in 2019, spent Mother's Day together before heading down in a vintage yellow taxi. Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together, a son named RZA, in 2022. Their second child, Riot, was born in 2023. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York on May 12. GC Images Stylist Jahleel Weaver, who has worked with Rihanna since 2011, dressed her for the occasion. Weaver recently took on a new high-profile client, Dua Lipa, whom he dressed for the 2024 Met Gala. Her custom lingerie-inspired Marc Jacobs look featured a sheer silhouette and corset. Rihanna was set to attend the annual bash alongside Rocky, even though reports emerged that the singer came down with the flu just before the event. Late last month, the beauty entrepreneur attended a Fenty Beauty launch event in a custom Alexander McQueen design. She celebrated the release of her makeup brand's new Soft'lit Naturally Luminous Longwear foundation in Los Angeles. Rihanna opted for a strapless midi dress resembling faux animal skin. Rihanna in New York on May 12. GC Images Gucci Horsebit Chain Clutch

