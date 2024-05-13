EXILE TRIBE's PSYCHIC FEVER Talk Music, Fashion & More

Halfway through their Asia tour, Men's Folio catches up with EXILE TRIBE's PSYCHIC FEVER for a quick chat over coffee. Listen to TSURUGI, RYOGA, REN, JIMMY, KOKORO, RYUSHIN and WEESA talk about their meteoric rise.

The gift of talent manifests itself in different ways. It can be cultivated and refined, but never forced. Perhaps the greatest artistic tragedy lies in the undiscovered gems: a diamond left in the rough, a song written but never heard, or a dance performed in an empty room. PSYCHIC FEVER, a group from EXILE TRIBE, defied such a fate. PSYCHIC FEVER is a seven-member Japanese boy group including TSURUGI, RYOGA, REN, JIMMY, KOKORO, RYUSHIN and WEESA. Although they were big in their home country of Japan, a social media-driven viral explosion fueled their global rise that is now in the books.

For those keeping their finger on the pulse of Stan-TikTok, February 2024 was marked by PSYCHIC FEVER. It was then that the rest of the world was collectively captivated by snippets of Just like that from countless angles. The song's rap verses and smooth dance moves left many people stunned and swooning, as if making an early discovery of this perfect, harmonious new sound.

It may have only been a few months since PSYCHIC FEVER reached this pinnacle of viral fame, but they have continued to attract and grow their audience into something bigger. Amassing an impressive 1.5 million followers on TikTok and totaling 8 million streams on Spotify, calling their rise “meteoric” would not be an understatement. However, PSYCHIC FEVER does not chart its path with singular achievements.

After establishing itself as a cool hip-hop-inspired group reminiscent of the 90s with Just like thatthey surprised fans with the release of the infectious happy BEE-PO. This stylistic contrast goes well beyond the simple duality of their music. Each member of PSYCHIC FEVER has a prominent personal style and identity, eschewing a homogeneous image in favor of individuality.

And that's exactly what sets PSYCHIC FEVER apart from the sea of ​​boy bands. The fusion of diverse personalities, their exploration of various musical genres, and each member's outspoken charisma have collectively attracted a devoted fan base in less than a few months. Intrigued by this appeal, Mens Folio spoke with PSYCHIC FEVER to learn more about what makes them so attractive.

Hello PSYCHIC FEVER! It's fantastic to see you again in Southeast Asia. This is your second visit, right?

KEY: We are very grateful for all the love and support we receive here in Malaysia. As this is our second visit, we would definitely like to come back even more often in the future. Ideally, we'd love to play more music, host live concerts, and of course, connect in person with all of our amazing fans!

It's been almost two years since PSYCHIC FEVER officially debuted. WEESA, what is the best part of being part of the group?

WEESA: Performing on stage has always been our passion, but sharing that energy with audiences around the world is an incredible honor. We were very grateful to have the opportunity to visit Thailand, Singapore and now Malaysia!

Can you describe PSYCHIC FEVER in ten words or less?

JIMMY: [Laughs] What if PSYCHIC FEVER had seven unique members?

In your opinion, which member of PSYCHIC FEVER perfectly captures the energy of BEE-PO?

KEY: Well, everyone says it's me! I think I can switch between cute and cool depending on the mood, just like the energy of the songs.

TSURUGI, your iconic cowboy hat is a fan favorite. Want to share the story of why you use it frequently?

TSURUGI: So the fact that I'm wearing this cowboy hat goes back to when I really loved cowboy style, cowboy fashion, and cowboys themselves. I admire their lifestyle and style, especially the way they take on new challenges. It's a style that's important to me, not only because it looks cool, but also because it reflects the kind of strong, adventurous person I want to be.

Which member spends the most time scrolling on TikTok?

RYUSHIN: Me! I love watching dance videos and trying these trendy challenges. Right now I'm totally obsessed with ILLIT's Magnetic Challenge, it's so catchy!

WEESA, you are known for your love of fashion. Any particular reason you're interested?

WEESA: I have always loved dressing up. Even as a child, I experimented with mismatched pieces. It’s a part of my childhood that I carry with me today, hopefully into the future.

Among the entire PSYCHIC FEVER, which member is most likely to watch fan edits of themselves?

RYOGA: Maybe it's me! But listen to me, seeing the creativity and effort fans put into edits is incredibly motivating. It keeps me going and reminds me why we do what we do.

BEE-PO has a super cute J-Pop sound and lyrics, while Just Like That is full-on old-school hip-hop. What kind of concept are you looking forward to experimenting with next?

JIMMY: We have always loved mixing musical influences from different genres and countries. We have already experimented with Miami Bass and hip-hop, as well as with BEE-PO, we wanted to offer a completely different atmosphere and rhythm. While we can't spoil all of our future plans, you can expect us to continue to introduce a new feel with each release.

