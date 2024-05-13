Fashion
A look at the creative process of fashion designers
He may be staring at the wall, face to face with the bark of a tree or even on the way to the bus stop when he collides.
Like lightning from a distant sky, the visual idea can strike Jaclyn Brodersen's mind at any time.
Just like that, his pocket sketchbook opens and what was thought is now written.
For me, that's 95 percent of the process, just writing down my ideas, said Brodersen, a junior in liberal arts and engineering (LAES).
Brodersen will be one of the designers in the upcoming spring fashion show.
The fashion show is a collaborative event between the Cal Polys Sustainable Fashion Club and the Fashion, Innovation, Trend and Styling club. According to Jordan Langley, head of the designer relations committee, this year will be the third annual fashion show. It will feature the works of 28 different designers and, according to Langley, will be a great showcase of the fashion movement on campus. The event is primarily student-funded and will be entirely student-run.
The show's designers began to delve into the creative process. This involves cultivating a clothing line that reflects their own styles while channeling the show's theme: symbiosis. Each student's design process takes shape in a unique way.
Brodersen will team up with plant science student Danny Puga to create a new clothing line for the show.
Our collection is a kind of symbiosis between the two of us, between our thoughts growing, intertwining and mixing, Brodersen said.
According to Brodersen, the duo's interpretation of symbiosis will be seen through textile variations. Puga and Brodersen are teaming up to create a mixed media line for this spring.
It’s the materials, the weaves, the finishes, the shapes, Brodersen said.
The mixed media line (a line using multiple media or materials) will not only fuse common textile fabrics, but it will also feature a Cal Poly fashion show for the first time: mycelium-based textiles.
Yes, it's a mushroom-based fad.
They admitted that they don't know for sure if they can achieve everything, but are nevertheless excited to work on it and start experimenting.
I think it's an important part of the process to not necessarily walk away from something just because it's not clear, Brodersen said.
The couple also want to grow plants in the clothes themselves.
I would really love to experiment with growing lichens or mycelium or even growing a mushroom to make a crochet piece, Brodersen said.
Brodersen and Puga have distinct artistic tendencies that began to blend together in their design process. Puga loves crochet pieces and denim. Brodersen loves nylon and latex. They both like leather.
Puga is a crochet artist who owns a small crochet business. This is the first time Puga has teamed up with someone and admits it will be an interesting process to go through. The team decided to be honest with each other throughout the creative process, saying when they liked or didn't like something in the design.
I think that's the hardest part, but honestly, it's the easiest part,” Puga said with a laugh.
Something really important to both of them is producing their clothing line by sourcing materials sustainably. The duo actively works to collect their materials by selling second-hand items or buying scraps from leather or textile stores.
It's like an evolution of the idea of clothing, it's a pair of jeans but no one shows it any love, so let's use it in a different way, Puga said.
At this point in Brodersen and Pugas' design process, they are still planning what their line will look like and what message they want it to convey.
I think it's important that we feel comfortable with discomfort, Brodersen said.
For second-year business student Alexia Gonzales, the theme of symbiosis can be seen in her work through a related theme: mutualism.
Gonzales explained mutualism by giving the example of an insect helping another insect for survival reasons. It is inspired by historic Venetian masked balls in which revelers wore masks to conceal their identity and class status.
It's really mutualism because it helps people talk to others and say what they need to say without showing their true identity, Gonzales said.
This concept will be seen visually in its line through red and black fabrics, the use of masks and lots of feathers.
Gonzales plans to create four outfits: a corset and flared pants, a plunge-hem dress, an asymmetrical dress, and another piece that's not quite figured out yet.
One of the pieces I make is a blackish-red corset that looks a bit like faux leather, snakeskin, Gonzales said.
The two spring lines will both adhere to the theme of symbiosis, but will be extremely different.
While Gonzales may have feathers flying around her workspace, Brodersen and Puga are more likely to get tangled in lichen.
Either way, we'll have to wait patiently for designers to create and do what they love.
If you have something that sparks joy, I think it's really important to explore it and hold on to it and not just let it go, Brodersen said.
As Brodersen's ideas begin to dance in their sketchbook, we'll just have to wait and see what comes off the page and onto the catwalk.
You have to start somewhere, Brodersen said. Once you start creating, it's easier to continue creating.
|
Sources
2/ https://mustangnews.net/a-look-inside-the-fashion-designers-creative-process/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Knight hopes fewer girls stick out like sore thumbs in junior cricket
- A look at the creative process of fashion designers
- Stock market today: Wall Street is drifting on the verge of its record
- Jackson Laboratory hires first-ever chief scientific officer
- Amnesty International: China and Hong Kong students abroad face transnational oppression by the country's government – JURIST
- PTI's Imran Khan to write to Army Chief General Asim Munir on country's crises
- President Joko Widodo distributes medical equipment assistance to Muna Regional Hospital
- Claire Messud's 'This Strange, Eventful Story' Borrows From Her Own PastExBulletin
- Wild cats heading to Fayetteville Regional
- EXILE TRIBE's PSYCHIC FEVER Talk Music, Fashion & More
- Google and Apple team up to fight location tracker stalking
- Amnesty International: China and Hong Kong students abroad face transnational oppression by the country's government – JURIST