A look at the creative process of fashion designers

He may be staring at the wall, face to face with the bark of a tree or even on the way to the bus stop when he collides.

Like lightning from a distant sky, the visual idea can strike Jaclyn Brodersen's mind at any time.

Just like that, his pocket sketchbook opens and what was thought is now written.

For me, that's 95 percent of the process, just writing down my ideas, said Brodersen, a junior in liberal arts and engineering (LAES).

Brodersen will be one of the designers in the upcoming spring fashion show.

The fashion show is a collaborative event between the Cal Polys Sustainable Fashion Club and the Fashion, Innovation, Trend and Styling club. According to Jordan Langley, head of the designer relations committee, this year will be the third annual fashion show. It will feature the works of 28 different designers and, according to Langley, will be a great showcase of the fashion movement on campus. The event is primarily student-funded and will be entirely student-run.

The show's designers began to delve into the creative process. This involves cultivating a clothing line that reflects their own styles while channeling the show's theme: symbiosis. Each student's design process takes shape in a unique way.

Brodersen will team up with plant science student Danny Puga to create a new clothing line for the show.

Our collection is a kind of symbiosis between the two of us, between our thoughts growing, intertwining and mixing, Brodersen said.

According to Brodersen, the duo's interpretation of symbiosis will be seen through textile variations. Puga and Brodersen are teaming up to create a mixed media line for this spring.

It’s the materials, the weaves, the finishes, the shapes, Brodersen said.

The mixed media line (a line using multiple media or materials) will not only fuse common textile fabrics, but it will also feature a Cal Poly fashion show for the first time: mycelium-based textiles.

Yes, it's a mushroom-based fad.

They admitted that they don't know for sure if they can achieve everything, but are nevertheless excited to work on it and start experimenting.

I think it's an important part of the process to not necessarily walk away from something just because it's not clear, Brodersen said.

The couple also want to grow plants in the clothes themselves.

I would really love to experiment with growing lichens or mycelium or even growing a mushroom to make a crochet piece, Brodersen said.

Brodersen and Puga have distinct artistic tendencies that began to blend together in their design process. Puga loves crochet pieces and denim. Brodersen loves nylon and latex. They both like leather.

Puga is a crochet artist who owns a small crochet business. This is the first time Puga has teamed up with someone and admits it will be an interesting process to go through. The team decided to be honest with each other throughout the creative process, saying when they liked or didn't like something in the design.

I think that's the hardest part, but honestly, it's the easiest part,” Puga said with a laugh.

Something really important to both of them is producing their clothing line by sourcing materials sustainably. The duo actively works to collect their materials by selling second-hand items or buying scraps from leather or textile stores.

It's like an evolution of the idea of ​​clothing, it's a pair of jeans but no one shows it any love, so let's use it in a different way, Puga said.

At this point in Brodersen and Pugas' design process, they are still planning what their line will look like and what message they want it to convey.

I think it's important that we feel comfortable with discomfort, Brodersen said.

For second-year business student Alexia Gonzales, the theme of symbiosis can be seen in her work through a related theme: mutualism.

Gonzales explained mutualism by giving the example of an insect helping another insect for survival reasons. It is inspired by historic Venetian masked balls in which revelers wore masks to conceal their identity and class status.

It's really mutualism because it helps people talk to others and say what they need to say without showing their true identity, Gonzales said.

This concept will be seen visually in its line through red and black fabrics, the use of masks and lots of feathers.

Gonzales plans to create four outfits: a corset and flared pants, a plunge-hem dress, an asymmetrical dress, and another piece that's not quite figured out yet.

One of the pieces I make is a blackish-red corset that looks a bit like faux leather, snakeskin, Gonzales said.

The two spring lines will both adhere to the theme of symbiosis, but will be extremely different.

While Gonzales may have feathers flying around her workspace, Brodersen and Puga are more likely to get tangled in lichen.

Either way, we'll have to wait patiently for designers to create and do what they love.

If you have something that sparks joy, I think it's really important to explore it and hold on to it and not just let it go, Brodersen said.

As Brodersen's ideas begin to dance in their sketchbook, we'll just have to wait and see what comes off the page and onto the catwalk.

You have to start somewhere, Brodersen said. Once you start creating, it's easier to continue creating.