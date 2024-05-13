Jennifer Lopez loves this dress so much she wore it twice in one weekend





Jennifer Lopez's dress is so pretty she wore it twice. The Love Dont Cost a Thing singer, 54, stepped out in Beverly Hills on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day in a black and orange floral print. La Doublej Dress ($1,250) which sharp-eyed fans may remember. For her trip to Wallys wine and cheese bar, Lopez paired the floor-length ruffled design with a Hermès Kelly orange bag ($36,000) and her oversized geometric sunglasses. And to give the look an extra '70s-inspired touch, she wore her light brown hair in waves, parting it down the middle. However, this wasn't the first time the Bronx native wore the statement look. Lopez, 54, was seen partying in La Doublej's black and orange floral dress, paired with an orange Herms handbag. CONTEXT On Friday, Lopez took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing the same design in Paris. jlo/Instagram For the occasion, she wore her hair in a bun and added hoop earrings. jlo/Instagram Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! On Friday, Lopez took Instagram to share a few selfies wearing the same dress and bag combination, posting a video featuring a handful of mirror selfies taken in Paris. She also included a few photos alongside her friend and fashion mogul Loren Ridinger. For this occasion, the JLo Beauty took a slightly different style route, wearing her hair in a bun and adding a pair of gold Jennifer Fisher earrings. It wasn't the only dream outfit she wore while abroad, either. Lopez was seen visiting the Louvre with one of her twins, pairing wide-leg jeans with a white shirt and sneakers before completing her look with a dark coat and cream-colored Herms bag. It's unclear how the singer, who shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and is stepmom to husband Ben Affleck's three children with Jennifer Garner, celebrated Mother's Day after spending time with Emme in Paris, even though she posted a table full of flowers and gifts for her Instagram story. She also included some shots with shop.com's Loren Ridinger. jlo/Instagram While traveling abroad, the mother of two children visited Lourve with her daughter Emme. Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com She went casual for the outing, wearing wide-leg jeans. GC Images For more Page Six style… The long-sleeved dress was a slight change from her glamorous 2024 Met Gala gown; The custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture model she wore to help co-chair the May 6 event sparkled on the red carpet thanks to 100 carats of diamonds and showed off plenty of skin. Although she caused a stir on the red carpet, Lopez also faced criticism after a video of her at the event made the rounds on social media. In the clip, she can be seen somewhat brusque as she responds to reporters asking what she was wearing, simply telling them Schiaparelli before continuing on her way.

