NOAH x Fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez for Capsule





NOAH has unveiled its latest collaborative capsule. The New York-based brand has teamed up with renowned fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez to offer a line of clothing and skateboard decks adorned with artwork from his 1975 “Bathtub Series” photography collection by Pat Cleveland. “In the dynamic landscape of American art and fashion, Antonio Lopez is revered as a true arbiter of style,” NOAH began. “Working throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s in New York, Paris, Tokyo and beyond, his artistic partnership with Juan Ramos revolutionized fashion illustration, photography and publishing to help reshape culture visual for generations to come. See more about Lopez in NOAH's Instagram post below. Apparel in the capsule includes swimsuits, briefs, and a one-piece swimsuit, each fully engulfed in a mosaic of “Bathtub Series,” as well as graphic tees and hoodies. One graphic features Lopez's 1969 illustration of Carol LaBrie, while another set of tees and hoodies highlights a photo of a payphone. Skateboards also surface in two iterations. Michael Bailey-Gates shot the campaign, which features Bailey-Gates himself alongside his “muse” Jane Moseley; the two post on the beaches of Malibu in homage to Lopez's “Girls” series. Check out the campaign in the gallery above and shop the full NOAH x Antonio Lopez capsule now at NOAH. official online store and the flagship of New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2024/5/noah-x-antonio-lopez-collab-capsule-release-info The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos