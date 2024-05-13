A Couple's Violent Secret Behind a Dress That Broke the Internet

Nearly a decade after Keir Johnston shot to viral fame with The Dress, he's making headlines again. But this time, it's for truly worrying reasons.

Last week, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to endangering the life of his wife, Grace Johnston, in a violent attack at their home on a small island off the coast of Scotland. Glasgow Crown Court heard how Keir Johnston choked his wife and brandished a knife during the attack, leading her to tell an emergency services dispatcher: My husband is trying to kill me.

The Johnstons gained international attention in 2015 after Grace's mother purchased a dress for their wedding, sparking a giant debate online. When wedding guest Caitlin McNeill posted a photo of the dress on Tumblr, millions of people around the world, including Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, found themselves embroiled in a heated argument over whether the garment was blue and black or white and gold.

The couple soon found themselves interrupting their honeymoon to make an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

I'm a founding member of team blue and black, I'm afraid, Keir Johnston told DeGeneres apologetically.

It was Grace who looked the most comfortable in front of the camera, laughing and joking with the host about the extraordinary global attention given to a dress purchased for their wedding day.

When her mother, Cecilia Bleasdale, arrived wearing a dress that is clearly blue and black in real life, she sat with her arms around her daughter and explained: It was Grace's wedding and I wanted her to be proud, and I'm pretty busty and I thought that. would pinch my waist, it would give me a silhouette and I just wanted to get it right.

Viewed a photo of the dress, Grace told her mother at the time that it was white and gold. I was afraid there was something wrong with my brain, Bleasdale said.

That's entirely possible, Grace added, as the audience laughed.

The segment ended with the seemingly happy couple, elated when they were rewarded with an extra honeymoon in Grenada and a check for $10,000 to help them start their married life together.

But far from the spotlight, their relationship was marked by domestic violence, according to the court. was said last week.

Seven years after The Dress went viral, on March 6, 2022, Keir Johnston launched a violent attack on their home on the remote island of Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the court Johnston had been drinking at a pub quiz on the day of the attack. A few days earlier, Grace Johnston had gone to a job interview on the Scottish mainland, in defiance of her husband's demands. You should support me but you don't, he wrote to her in a message on the day of the attack, according to The Guardian.

Macintosh also told the judge, Lady Drummond, how Grace Johnston was afraid of her abusive husband, adding that there was no permanent police presence on the island and she felt trapped. At one point, Keir Johnston threatened: Someone is going to die.

The husband hinted at the remoteness of their existence on the island during an appearance on US television. Being such a small island, my mom and dad live next door, we have a connecting door, he explained to DeGeneres.

When Grace Johnston returned home the day of the attack, he woke up in their cottage and said he was going to leave her. As he walked out, she followed him, Macintosh said, and Johnston then threw her to the ground.

He placed both knees on her arms, rendering her unable to move, Macintosh said. He then began to strangle her with both hands. At first she was able to scream and feared for her life and thought Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful.

A witness who heard the screams ran to help and tried to pull Johnston away. He then initially stopped the assault and returned to the chalet, returning with a knife and allegedly threatening to finish his wife, according to Scotlands. UTV. He then started choking her again.

Grace Johnston contacted friends for help and called authorities, telling the dispatcher that her husband was trying to kill her.

Keir Johnston was later found hiding under a desk in the chalet, still holding a knife, according to STV. He also allegedly held the blade to his own throat at one point before it was taken from him.

Grace Johnston suffered severe bruising to her neck, but did not require medical attention following the attack. Her husband then allegedly alluded to previous episodes of domestic violence while speaking to a doctor and described episodes of emotional distress dating back to his childhood.

Marco Guarino, Keir Johnston's lawyer, said his client had always accepted responsibility for the attack. Johnston, a gas station attendant now living on the Scottish mainland, was due to stand trial but instead pleaded guilty in the case.

Judge Lady Drummond remanded Johnston in custody until a sentencing hearing next month.

I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offense, she told Johnston. You strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger on several occasions in circumstances that must have been absolutely terrifying for her.

I'm afraid, Mr. Johnston, that your status has now changed, Drummond added. You have been found guilty of a very serious crime and you will be remanded in custody in the meantime.