Ties are making a comeback in men's fashion in 2024, but not for the office





May 14, 2024 5:00 a.m. Offer this item New Subscribe to offer this article Gift 5 articles to the person of your choice each month when you subscribe. Subscribe now Already subscribed? To log in There was one thing missing from the last few Oscar ceremonies, except barbie. It looks like the ties are over. At least that's the case when it comes to occasions where links are traditionally required. On the Oscars red carpet in March, Hollywood leading men including Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Gosling, along with a host of other actors, opted not to wear ties, detail quintessential, one might think, for a black-tie event. . Instead, shirt collars were unbuttoned and flapping in the wind as the stars strode into the Los Angeles Dolby Theater. From left: Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week; Salvatore Ferragamo at Milan Fashion Week; Prada on the catwalk at Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Getty They looked good. Chic, even. Some might say that it was more of a cocktail outfit, where ties are optional, while respecting the specifications of the evening. Fashion historians might point out that black tie began as a less formal alternative to the more restrictive white tie, making it inherently more adaptable. Notably, while Hollywood's leading men ditched their ties, they added other decorative touches such as a brooch to elevate their suit into something appropriate for the event. If you were to translate this to a corporate environment, the equivalent would be adding a pocket square. Ryan Gosling at this year's Oscars. Getty But now the paradox: the coolest time to wear a tie today is when you're off duty. During the last fashion shows in Milan and New York, the accessory was still very present in the collections. Case in point, Prada. The Italian brand is a pretty good barometer for the next wave of menswear and rather than a suit, designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have adapted the tie into something more casual, pairing their denim edition with a shirt in double denim and jeans. It's a look that gives the so-called Canadian tuxedo a run for its money. From left: Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week; ready to take off at Pitti Uomo in Florence; Marine Serre at Paris Fashion Week.

Getty Similarly, French brand Marine Serre also combined ties with denim and a trench without a blazer and the entire look was printed with its iconic crescent moon motif. Ferragamo opted for monochrome leather ties in earthy tones. At Tommy Hilfiger, ties popped under hoodies and cardigans, paired with oversized chinos and sneakers. This was also happening off the slopes. The peacocks at Pitti Uomo, the annual men's fashion show in Florence held in January, were seen sporting ties to some truly unexpected associations. Like a flight suit, complete with a leather bomber jacket. This isn't a look for everyone and perhaps a little tricky in an office scenario. Another, more accessible solution was to simply add it under a knit varsity sweater with a baseball cap. So, while ties are retreating from formal scenarios, they are simultaneously finding their way back into weekend wardrobes. This means you might want to keep your half-Windsor skills handy for now.

