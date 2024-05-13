Tulane sweeps ECU in spectacular fashion, ranked sixth





Some of the information below was provided by Tulane Athletics. NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – Tulane Green Wave earned a remarkable series victory over the No. 6 East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates with a thrilling 10-9 victory in 10 innings, Sunday, May 12, at Greer Turchin Stadium field. The victory sealed a clean sweep for Tulane, marking its first series sweep against ECU since 2008 and its first at home against the Pirates since 2005. The game's defining moment came from Tulanes second baseman Connor Rasmussen, who transferred from East Carolina. Rasmussen hit in time down the right field line and sparked celebrations among the Green Wave faithful, securing his team a 29-23 overall record and a 13-11 standing in the American Athletic Conference. Meanwhile, the Pirates' record fell to 37-13 overall and 16-8 in league play. Tulane hit four of the game's six home runs on a windy day in New Orleans. Left fielder Jackson Linn led the charge with two home runs, while third baseman Gavin Schulz and catcher Colin Tuft each contributed one. Linn and Tuft drove in three runs each, with Linn also crossing the plate three times. ECU's offense was led by designated hitter Ryan McCrystal and right fielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who combined for six hits and six RBIs. Tulane fought back from ties at 6, 7 and 9 to force extra innings. Reliever Jacob Moore picked up his second win of the weekend for Tulane, pitching 3 2-third innings with three strikeouts and no walks. On the other side, reliever Jackson DiLorenzo took the loss for ECU. The Green Waves' dominance was evident from the start, as they took a 5-0 lead in the second inning, fueled by Tufts' three-run homer. Tulane will conclude its AAC regular season schedule with three games against Charlotte, beginning Thursday with a doubleheader at 5 p.m., followed by the series finale Saturday at noon. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include the title. Subscribe to Fox 8 Youtube channel. Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

