Queen Camilla dons Samantha Sung dress with Rose Hanbury at badminton events
Queen Camilla crafted a sophisticated spring look for her latest royal engagement on Sunday. The Queen Consort was on hand for the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024 at Badminton House in Gloucestershire, where she welcomed participants and presented a trophy.
While attending the event, Queen Camilla met a number of high-profile guests, including Charlotte Tilbury and Rose Cholmondeley (née Hanbury). The Queen Consort made Samantha Sung's Aster midi dress. The dress featured a three-quarter sleeve with a full skirt and a belted waist. The linen dress has been designed in an indigo shade with white as well.
As for her accessories, Queen Camilla chose to wear pieces that she has already seen people make. Among her bracelets and necklace, the member of the British royal family wore pieces by Kiki McDonough and Van Cleef & Arpels. Queen Camilla completed her look with a pair of pearl earrings and caramel colored shoes.
Among the looks that Queen Camilla made for spring in England, she wore several pieces revealing the same silhouette. Most recently, the Queen Consort repurposed a dress for an event she hosted at Buckingham Palace. The dress, designed by one of Queen Camilla's go-to designers, Fiona Clare, featured an ornate pattern of white and black contrasted with various shades of blue. She also wore this look during her visit to the new BBC Wales headquarters in July 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
Queen Camilla often creates designs with the same silhouette in mind. When it comes to designs and accessories, the Queen Consort is rarely averse to wearing ornate looks or even animal prints on occasion. Her constant use of simple or sentimental accessories adds another dimension to the royal wardrobe.
As demonstrated by her presence at her royal engagement on Sunday and on previous occasions, the Queen Consort manages to wear a silhouette that suits her best without sacrificing the more playful and idiosyncratic elements of her approach to style.
