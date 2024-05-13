Carroll alumnus Dan Pearson named men's basketball head coach





Men's basketball | 05/13/24 | 2:47 p.m. HELEN, Mont. Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced the hiring of Dan Pearson as head coach of the Carroll men's basketball team. Pearson becomes 29th Head coach in Carroll program history, replacing Ryan Lundgren who resigned from the position last month. “I am very excited about Dan’s return to Carroll with his direct ties to our proud history and culture.” Gross said. “From his position as an assistant at Carroll to his current position leading FOG, the success of the programs he has coached is impressive. The style of basketball he is accustomed to playing his teams will be exciting for our team members and our Dan's formal training in servant leadership will be key to our mission of developing the student-athlete as a whole. A native of Billings, Mont., Pearson is a Carroll alumnus (2013) who was a three-year player on the men's basketball team before joining the coaching ranks as an assistant under former coach -Chief Carson Cunningham. “My family and I are excited to return to Carroll College.” Pearson said. “During my time as a player and member of Dr. Cunningham's staff, Helena has truly become my home. After being away for the past eight years, the opportunity to come back and set our feet in this community has been an opportunity we jumped on. “I am beyond grateful for the experience I had abroad, but I am even more excited to be able to build a culture that Carroll and the greater Helena community can be. proud. “ Currently, Pearson is the head coach of team FOG Naestved, a professional team in Denmark. His team is in the championship series of the nation's top league, the Danish Basketligaen, and Pearson will coach the rest of the season before arriving in Helena. Pearson has enjoyed success on numerous occasions in the European professional basketball scene over the past three seasons. He has a head coaching record of 43-22 (65 percent). He has twice been named Danish Basketligaen Coach of the Month, and he was recently named 2023–14 Danish Basketligaen Regular Season Coach of the Year following his team's 2024 Danish Cup championship. In addition to his current role as head coach of Team FOG Naestved, he is an assistant women's basketball coach for the EuroBasket 2025 qualifier Netherlands National Team. In future seasons, Pearson will still attend practices and competitions with the team. in-person program. Prior to his time in Denmark, Pearson was an assistant coach at Jena Science City, a German Pro A league team, as well as head coach of the Reading Rockets, an NBL Division I team in the United Kingdom. While coaching the Rockets, he also managed the program's top academy and club team, competing in England's EABL (Elite Academy Basketball League) and the U18 English Premier League. From 2016 to 2021, Pearson served as an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Calgary, where he was instrumental in recruiting, individual skill development and game preparation. In 2018, the Dino won the USport Canadian National Championship. During the 2020-21 season, USport canceled competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Pearson worked as a special assistant to Cunningham at NCAA Division I Incarnate Word. After a three-year career on the field for the Fighting Saints, Pearson assisted Cunningham for three more seasons, including the 2016 season in which Carroll advanced to the NAIA National Quarterfinals. Pearson graduated from Carroll in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in education, also serving as class vice president, and received his master's degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in 2017. At the conclusion of the Danish Basketligaen Championship, Pearson will arrive on campus for an official introductory press conference which will be announced at a later date. Visit www.carrollathletics.com to stay up to date on everything happening at Carroll Athletics.

