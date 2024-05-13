Shona McElroy, the Australian interior designer who swears by second-hand fashion





A daily extravaganza is…

Flowers for the office. Joséphine Kelly delivers them every two weeks. I love how the energy of the space changes depending on what it brings in. I'm a fan of a huge hydrangea. Juicy [Josephine] I brought the biggest peonies I've ever seen recently, and they were fantastic too, and these things called Buddha's hand, which look like gnarled lemons. Sometimes the shells simply bring large branches. I'm a fan of all that. McElroy wears a Maggie Marilyn coat, the strap of his Gucci Jackie bag as a belt and vintage Chanel shoes. Dominique Lorrimer One thing that fascinates me is…

The value of design. COVID and the rise of social media have had a very interesting effect on the perception and value of design in the home. People are aware of the monetary value of a well-designed space because it helps make small areas feel larger and live more efficiently. They also see the effect of good design on mental health, relaxation and therefore general well-being and productivity. This article appears in the winter issue of Fin Magazine, released May 11. Sean Fennessy If money were no object, the artist I would collect is…

James Turrell. I suppose if money was no object, I could also have a huge house with several spaces bathed in his brilliant light installations. When friends come over, I always have on hand…

Champagne. I am lucky to have a great collection. I love Widow. I want my friends to keep coming, that's what I serve. My idea of ​​a good time is…

Do anything with friends. We especially like long lunches. We have an ever-growing list of restaurants we want to explore. We went to Bar Copains [in Sydneys Surry Hills] recently and it was delicious. But don't expect me to…

Exercise on a Sunday morning. A movie I saw recently and loved was…

Stupid money. I don't watch a lot of movies, but I saw this on the plane back from Paris recently and thought it was a great true story and really funny. It also reminded me of the time my boyfriend's best friend convinced me that I should short sell some stocks on Reddit during the pandemic. I lost $300. The book I read recently and recommend is…

Margaret Jones & The six. I read it before watching the TV adaptation and loved it. My gift of security is…

A Missoni napkin: cheaper and more memorable than champagne. My favorite store to buy a gift…

The House & Gifts category on Net-a-Porter. My favorite gallery is…

Studio Gallery Group in Sydney, Waterloo. I like their range of artists in different professional phases (from emerging to established) as well as the range of prices and styles. I visit often to do shopping for customers. My favorite piece of furniture is…

The Eole floor lamp by Pierre Augustin Rose. I love a light, and a spectacular scale sculpture that is also a lamp? Yes please. One place abroad I can't wait to return to is…

The Ionian Islands in Greece. We took a boat there a few years ago and it truly is paradise. There are the most amazing tavernas scattered everywhere; I came back addicted to moussaka.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/life-and-luxury/fashion-and-style/the-interior-designer-who-swears-by-secondhand-fashion-20240308-p5favw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos