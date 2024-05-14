Law Roach says Dior, Gucci and other designers wouldn't dress Zendaya





Zendaya has been winning the red carpet hands down this year, from last week's Met Gala to her press conferences for Dune: part two And Challengers. But there are a few designers she hasn't sported during any of her appearances, and for a reason. Law Roach, the celebrity stylist who dresses Zendaya, among her many other clients, recently revealed that a quintet of luxury brands would not dress the star early in her career, Hypebeast reported Monday. And for this reason, Roach and Zendaya decided to look to other labels for her jaw-dropping appearances. “I would write the big five. I wrote to Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they all said, “No, try again next year.” It's too green. She's not on our calendar,'” Roach told the podcast. The cutting room floor. “I still have all the receipts. I still have everything. By the time she arrived in America Vogue, she had still never worn any of these designers. She still hasn't done it. (Roach and Zendaya have worked together since they were 14, and she first appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2017, when she was 20.) Roach clarified that Zendaya has worn some of these brands in photo shoots and editorial opportunities, but has otherwise avoided them on the red carpet. The exception is Valentino; she signed a contract in 2020 with the fashion house, requiring her to wear its clothes during certain appearances. Having been a team for over a decade, Roach and Zendaya have a strong bond and remember the brands that were there for them at the start of their careers. “When I said, 'If you say no, it'll be no forever,' that rang true for a long, long time,” Roach said on the podcast. Case in point: Zendaya has yet to appear on the red carpet in a Gucci, Chanel or Dior look. (It appears, however, that she has worn Saint Laurent in recent years.) Considering Zendaya has managed to turn heads without relying on the big five throughout her career, it seems like she and Roach are doing just fine without them. Authors Tori Latham Tori Latham is a digital editor at Robb Report. She was previously an editor at The Atlantic and has written for publications including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter. When not… Learn more

