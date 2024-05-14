



Last updated: 2024.05.14 GU will open its first overseas flagship store in New York in fall 2024 – The online store will launch at the same time, bringing GU products nationwide GU CO., LTD.

to the Japanese page GU, the Japanese clothing retailer and sister brand to UNIQLO, today announced the opening of GU NY SOHO, the brand's first overseas flagship store, as well as its online store, this fall 2024. Located on Main Street in SoHo, New York, the store will offer women's and men's clothing across two floors, as well as a selection of on-trend products including shoes, bags and accessories. The online store offering the same range of products as the physical store will also be launched at the same time, delivering GU products nationwide. With a sales area of ​​approximately 10,225 sq. ft.2, GU NY SOHO will be a showcase of the GU brand concept, conveying the latest fashions to customers around the world. Opening a store in New York's SoHo neighborhood, a neighborhood where people of diverse cultures, values ​​and lifestyles come together, is a major step for GU to become a global fashion brand. The New York pop-up store, currently open, is expected to close in summer 2024. Osamu Yunoki, CEO of GU, commented: “In the approximately one and a half years since opening our first pop-up store in the United States in fall 2022, we have been able to provide GU products to many customers, so we have high expectations for our business development in the United States. We have applied what we learned from the pop-up store to establish a framework for product development and business operations globally, and we are extremely excited to officially open a store in the United States this fall. We will also launch our online store at the same time and hope that even more customers will enjoy GU fashion. » GU (pronounced by the letters “G” and “U”) was established in 2006 as a sister brand of UNIQLO and currently operates approximately 470 stores in Asia, primarily in Japan. This is the first official store opening outside of Asia. In September 2023, the company established a product division in New York to promote product development globally. In the future, GU will strengthen local recruitment of designers, pattern makers and other positions to lay the foundation for a product development base, aiming to further expand its business. Store Overview Name of the shop : GU LE SOHO Location : 578 Broadway, New York, New York, 10012 Opening hours : 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sales area : Approximately. 10,225 feet2 Products transported : WOMEN, MEN Number of floors : Two floors (B1, ground floor) Planned opening : Fall 2024 Official site : https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/special-feature/gu/home Top of page

