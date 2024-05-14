



Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is under scrutiny for her fashion choice, which attracted attention online following her three-day trip to Nigeria. The Duchess of Sussex, during her visit to Nigeria, wore a backless beige maxi dress named Windsor by designer Heidi Merrick, causing a stir among observers and social media commenters.

The dress, priced at 450 ($500) depending on Daily Mail was paired with gold jewelry and a traditional wooden bead necklace that was a gift. Meghan wore the ensemble during a visit to the Lights Academy in Abuja with Harry, where they were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd. Internet users accuse Meghan Markle of “rudeness”

In a move described by British media as seemingly deliberate, Meghan Markle donned the Windsor dress, raising eyebrows amid her rocky relationship with the royal family. Critics took to social media platforms to express their views, with some users perceiving his actions as a deliberate act laced with subtext. One user clearly posted on X that Meghan Markle is desperate to have connections to the Windsor name. Another speculated: “But they tried to completely erase the Windsors from their lives but here is Mrs Sussex wearing a dress called Windsor haha!!”. She's desperate for the perks without the duties, another added. Meghan's defenders have pointed out that her clothing choice may have been a practical decision based on aesthetic appeal rather than any symbolic significance. Other commenters remarked: “Did she really choose a dress called the Windsor Dress, or are you being cheeky for fun?” This controversy surfaces amid the couple's dramatic exit from royal life and relocation to the United States. Harry and his wife Meghan finished their three-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday. The visit included engagements with veterans and a school event focused on mental health to promote the Invictus Games and raise their philanthropic profile.

