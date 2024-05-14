Walker Hayes Pays Tribute to His Late Father in New JCPenney Men's Collection





JCPenney has just announced an all-new, exclusive, limited-time menswear collection designed in collaboration with country music sensation Walker Hayes. The new line features 25 casual-yet-cool pieces inspired by Hayes' personal style, including a modern take on the classic camo pants, a linen blazer, and a wide range of casual-yet-put-together shirts, pants, and shorts, all in a palette of colors. personally chosen by the Fancy Like singer. The retail giant headquartered in Plano, Texas, defines the collection as upbeat clothing with a casual vibe for men who keep their style simple. It's a redefinition of what dad fashion can be and Hayes is excited to be involved. J.C. Penny

JCPenney obviously wanted to do something for Father's Day and that's me. I'm just a dad who has a really awesome job. So it really makes sense, he said. Living in the South. The father of six also said he didn't let the brand use his name. It was a true partnership. JCPenney really included me in the creation of this line. They really wanted to know what you wear every day. Hayes said Dad's style is different now than when he was growing up. I think the average dad now has a youthful pep in his step, it's not like you see a 40 year old and you're like man, this guy is ancient. It's like no, he can still play with the kids. He's out there doing his thing. Cutting grass without his shirt on. I think it's great. I think dads have style these days. And dad's body is there. I mean, it's one thing. It wasn't fashionable when I was growing up, he says with a hearty laugh. There's this new kind of dad and I honestly think these items are perfect for that. J.C. Penny

In addition to the items Hayes said she wanted in her own closet, her partners at JCPenney went a step further and created a piece that pays homage to someone very special in the country star. There's actually a jacket of my dad's that I love. You can see it everywhere. I wear it all the time. It's a blue denim jacket with a sort of wool look on the inside. And one of the articles [in the new line] is a recreation of this jacket with suede buttons. Walker Hayes

Charles Hayes, Walker's father, passed away in 2021. Having this jacket in his new collection is very meaningful for the Grammy-nominated artist. Laney and I were talking about how you just wanted to pass on the memory of someone who was special to you forever and ever. It's interesting that we all probably have an object that we can smell or smell and go away, that's someone. It's something I've obviously experienced in my life, but I never considered recreating it or thinking that these camo hats or shirt or pants that JCPenney and I created, will be a memory for a child. I remember hugging my dad before reaching his knee and I can still feel his pants in my arms. Walker Hayes for JCPenney is available online now and will be in stores on May 16 for a limited time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southernliving.com/walker-hayes-jc-penney-collection-8646188 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos