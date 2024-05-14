Dress for Success Billings Gives Family Court Graduate a Chance to Start afresh





BILLINGS Job interviews require professionalism, but not everyone can afford new clothes. Many, like Billings resident Kyle Spang, went to Dress for Success to get a free street outfit. Spang said it changed his life in more ways than one. The Northern Cheyenne tribal member has overcome more than most. I came from a life of chaos and was engulfed by 20 years of addiction, Spang said. MTN News Kyle Spang Once her youngest son Shad was taken from her in 2021, she knew something had to be done. I was in court doing whatever it took to change my life, to get my child back. And it saved my life, Spang added. She has now been sober for two years and is a recent graduate of the Family Recovery Court's Indian Child Welfare Act program. Shad is now two and a half years old, in Early Head Start and doing well, Spang said with a smile on his face. MTN News Kyle Spang and his son Shad She said her story of triumph actually began when she walked through the doors of Dress for Success Billings in September 2021. Spang had a job interview scheduled and needed an appropriate outfit, but didn't have the money to buy one. They welcomed me with open arms, gave me dynamism and encouragement and gave me the means to get the job. And I got the job, Spang said. She followed the entire program. So she participated in the Career Center, where we do mock interviews, we do budgeting, financial planning, things like that, said Megan Hamavard, executive director of Dress for Success Billings. Hamavard said Spang is a shining example of what their mission is. MTN News Megan Hamvard She comes from a difficult background. She thrived in all scenarios. She really came to her senses and moved on with her children and her life, Hamavard added. That’s why Spang was one of 14 Dress for Success global ambassadors chosen to share their stories through international webinars and speaking engagements at various events. It's so amazing because I know my story will empower a lot of women. And give hope to women who have difficulty achieving it. They love hearing it from someone who’s been there. They love seeing that, Spang said. Kyle Spang Kyle Spang She hopes her story will help others become aware of resources available in the community, like Dress for Success, and empower them to change their lives. It was just a dream come true. Like everything that was happening was a dream come true. I never thought in a million years that I would have a global impact, Spang remarked. Dress for Success Billings is currently selling tickets and tables for its annual Sweet Success fundraiser on September 7 at the Billings DoubleTree. Visit their website for more information.

