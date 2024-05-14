Fashion
NASCAR announces in-season bracket tournament with $1 million prize pool to begin in 2025
The craze for tournaments during the season which has found big success in the NBA This season comes to the circuit next: NASCAR announced Monday that it will introduce a head-to-head bracket-style tournament in 2025. The winner will receive a $1 million prize.
The announcement comes just months after NASCAR arrived at a massive deal on new media rights with four broadcast partners – Fox Sports, Amazon Prime, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBC Sports – from 2025 to 2031.
“With our new media rights partnerships launching in 2025, we were excited to partner with Prime Video and TNT Sports to collaborate on fan engagement concepts that drive our sport’s storytelling and innovation from a production standpoint,” Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions, said in a press release. “Having head-to-head driver matchups for each of TNT's NASCAR Cup Series races will add a compelling fan engagement element across media platforms like TNT, Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and digital NASCAR.”
All Cup Series drivers are eligible for the three seeding races, held directly before the start of the tournament. The top 32 finishers in these races will qualify for the season tournament, with seeding determined by the best result in these races. Tiebreakers are the second best result, followed by season points position.
The specific races of the in-season tournament are not yet known.
Once the bracket is set, the tournament will feature five rounds of head-to-head racing, with the top-ranked driver progressing until a winner and the million dollars that comes with it are rewarded.
