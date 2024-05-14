Fashion
The Viral Nap Dress Saved Me From My “Adam Sandler” Mom Style
I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I completely lost my sense of personal style when I became a mom. I have always been someone who loved to dress, I never gave up comfort, but I loved looking well dressed. As soon as I became a mother, however, I seemingly forgot how to dress, choosing clothes that came dangerously close to looking like I had raided Adam Sandler's wardrobe.
Although my sense of style has (slowly) returned over time, it has done so with some major changes. Now the rooms need to be more functional, allowing me to chase after a rather rambunctious toddler instead of just lounging (oh, like lounging). But, as I moved forward into this new phase of my personal style, I was able to look back and find an old favorite in my closet that was a perfect fit for mom life: the viral nap dress.
What is a nap dress?
Although similar styles have emerged in recent years, this comfortable and chic garment first developed a cult following with the debut of Hill House Home's iconic Nap dress. On the Hill House Home websitefounder Nell Diamond describes the garment as “soft, comfortable and pretty enough to wear day or night.”
She goes on to explain her inspiration behind the signature piece, saying, “I wanted to design something that would make me feel like myself during a 3 a.m. feeding, when I'm so tired and four a thousand emails, and I'm thinking about taxes, my laundry and my to-do list.
Um, is there a mom who can't understand that? While the Nap dress began with the Ellie Nap dress, the style has since grown to include a variety of different shapes and styles. But whatever the style, you can rest assured that you'll get a dress that looks like you've put in a lot of effort, but is so comfortable that it's truly effortless.
My Top Nap Dress Picks
While the Nap Dress has become a viral sensation (you may have even seen Taylor Swift recently wore a piece from the line), the collection has expanded considerably, with seasonal launches every few months. These are some of my favorite picks from Hill House Home.
The Ellie nap dress
The Vivi Nap dress
The Louisa nap dress
Similar styles to the store
If you love the look of the Hill House Homes Nap Dress but want to dive into the trend before splurging on their pieces, try these similar, budget-friendly options from Amazon.
Why I'm Obsessed With Nap Dresses
I don't think I fully appreciated how simple this dress was until I became a mom. As I'm sure many other mothers understand, my sense of style took a backseat after giving birth. At any given moment I felt like I was covered in breast milk, vomited, or worse, so I saw no point in putting on anything other than loungewear.
My first foray into feeling more like myself was to look in my closet and remember my collection of nap dresses. They've been essential in helping me feel a little more like myself: put together but still comfortable enough that I don't want to change out of them immediately.
Since then, the nap dress and the Hill House Homes Ellie version, in particular, have continued to be a staple for me throughout the first year of my daughter's life and into toddlerhood. He resisted me playing on the floor, throwing tantrums, having spaghetti thrown at me and everything else.
In other words, it's basically the perfect mom dress.
