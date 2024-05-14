Men's basketball conference opponents revealed for 2024-25





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The first pieces of the inaugural program led by Kentucky men's basketball head coach Mark Pope were unveiled Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are scheduled to play all 15 league opponents at least once and will face Alabama, Tennessee and Vanderbilt at home. The league office has released the 2024-25 home-and-home designations for the league schedule that once again features an 18-game slate with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the group. Kentucky will play nine games in the friendly arena of Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center and will play an equal number of games on the road. This season, the Wildcats will face Alabama, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in a home-and-home series. It will extend two of the longest series in the country with several dates against the Volunteers and the Commodores. The two matchups against Alabama will mark the first time the Cats and Tide have met twice in the regular season since 2021-22. Kentucky's league home schedule will include the three aforementioned teams plus Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. UK's road matchups will include Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date. The SEC will add Texas and Oklahoma to its roster in 2024-25, strengthening an already formidable league. The SEC has had 43 NCAA Tournament selections over the last six tournaments, and the league has seen at least one team advance to the Elite Eight in 10 of the last 14 tournaments. The league's success has also resulted in 60 players being selected in the last six NBA drafts, leading all conferences during that span. UK's home and away fixture list includes three intriguing matchups. The Wildcats will face Alabama, which advanced to its first Final Four in program history in 2024, for two dates next season. Kentucky won the only matchup between the two teams a season ago, with the Cats earning a 117-95 victory at Rupp Arena. Kentucky leads the all-time series with a mark of 117-41. Kentucky has played Tennessee more than any other program in its history and owns an all-time record of 161-78 after splitting the series a season ago. Both visiting teams have a win in 2023-24, with UK coming in upset fashion to spoil Senior Night in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 9. Kentucky leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt 157-49. UK has won both meetings in 2023-24 and is 16-2 against the Commodores in the last 18 meetings. The Wildcats are 86-16 against VU in Lexington and own a 63-29 record in Nashville. For the latest news on the Kentucky men's basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBBon Twitter, Facebook, Instagram And Tic Tacand on the web at UKathletics.com. Kentucky Conference Opponents

