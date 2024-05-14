Gucci hosts fashion show for its cruise collection at Tate Modern in London





LONDON — For one night only, the utilitarian, concrete basement of London's Tate Modern museum was transformed into a verdant jungle on Monday and it was the hottest fashion ticket in town. Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci held the runway show for its star-studded cruise collection at the Thames Museum of Modern Art, showing a series of delicate sheer outfits, casual jeans and daywear, all adorned with bags coveted leather jackets and other dual-logo accessories. G logo. Actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott as well as singers Dua Lipa and Solange Knowles were among the celebrities perched in the front row. Also present were Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, Gucci's parent company. The big-budget event showcased the first cruise collection from Sabato De Sarno, who was named creative director of Gucci last year and launched his womenswear designs in September. Gucci normally holds its shows in Milan, but like other fashion powerhouses, it chooses locations around the world to present its cruise collections, between the main spring and fall shows. On Monday, models walked a runway that snaked around hundreds of ferns, overhanging plants and mossy paths, the mass of green contrasting with the gray, industrial exhibition space. De Sarno said the contrast extends to his latest designs, which combine luxurious evening looks and floral embroidery with relaxed jackets and loose-fitting jeans. And what about shoes? Comfort takes precedence over all outfits, even the most glamorous evening dresses, combined with Mary Jane shoes, ballerinas or platform moccasins worn with little white socks. Rigor and extravagance, strength in delicacy, English with an Italian accent, we read in the show notes. De Sarno presented a few checked jackets as a nod to British style, although other designs were a much more subtle homage. Dresses and coats covered in squares made of a fringe of shimmering pearls referenced Scottish plaids. The fashion house has a little-known historical connection to the United Kingdom. Its founder, Guccio Gucci, worked as a bellboy at the Savoy, the luxury hotel in London, more than a century ago. The brand says Guccio drew inspiration from this experience when he opened his first store in Florence in 1921 to sell luggage. The rest, as they say, is history.

