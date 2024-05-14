The Athletic FC: permutations of the PL title; Leaky roof in the US, bus prank and scrapped awards

Athletic FC is Athleticisms daily football (or soccer, if you prefer) newsletter. Register to receive it directly in your inbox.

Good morning! A monsoon hits Old Trafford. Make your own jokes Manchester United and life jackets



(Credit: Sky Sports News)

Future :

Divide loyalties in the premier leagueit's the last week

It never rains, it rains like Man Utd abandon annual player rewards

PSG bid farewell to Mbappé

GermanyThe pirate club reaches the Bundesliga

Title time: Premier League permutations

The Premier League loves final day decisions (and so do the leagues' TV rights holders). This season's title race gave us another one.

Arsenals win at Manchester United yesterday a courageous display, a courageous result brings it all to game 38. It will be Arsenal Or Manchester City Sunday and seeing the strength of the two teams, their rivalry seems set in stone for a few years to come.

No tension in the fight to avoid relegation. It's essentially over, predictably.

Here is a summary:

Matches and motivations

Well, enjoy the good old Premier League nose over the next 48 hours as fans snuggle up to whichever club is most opportune to support.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for Liverpool to beat Villa to keep them in the race for Champions League football. Arsenal will then hope that their north London rivals Spurs can topple Manchester City on Tuesday. If that happens, Mikel Artetas' side will head into the final weekend with the title in hand.

That prospect might be enough for some members of the Spurs public to quietly pray for a City win against their club, to prevent the Premier League trophy heading to the Emirates Stadium, particularly if fourth place is won by Villa this evening.

On the beach?

Financially, the Premier League season is never over until it's over. Cash prizes increase with each final position in the table and we were talking about $3 million ($3.9 million) per place, so it's worth hanging around until the end.

But that's human nature. Who can blame clubs with nothing to play for if they err on the side of caution or, as football language saysLooks like they're already on the beach?

There is no real science here but our writers tried to figure out which teams were mentally on vacation over the weekend. There is a beautiful line in this piece: that dead rubbers are like playing Hungry Hippos on the last day of school. Happy memories.

Aston Villa v Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. UK; USA Network, Sky Sports main event

Rain or shine: Cup glory, pranksters and canceled awards

Let's start with the good news: Manchester United have won the Women's FA Cup for the first time. No messing around in a Beat Tottenham 4-0 at Wembley.

But closer to home, the storm clouds are gathering. Rain fell in biblical fashion during the men's defeat against Arsenal, ruining Erik Ten Hags' elegant suit and proving the saying that the best time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.

The catalog of tinplate developments at Old Trafford is one of a kind. If it's not a stadium roof leak or a drop in the club's food hygiene rating to one star, they have a prankster on their team bus. And that’s before you get on the field.

The latest news is that Casemiros' jog led to crucial concession against Arsenal and, after the match, Wayne Rooney suggested some the players downed their tools. To top it all off, the player of the year awards canceled. The club says it is to be able to concentrate on the FA Cup final. Cough.

Everyone has an opinion on what is wrong at Old Trafford, including David Beckham. He was speaking exclusively to Andy Mitten on The Athletics Talk of the Devils podcast.

Mbappé and mixed emotions



Mbappe tifo in Paris (Aurelien Meunier PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

The Parc des Princes bid farewell to Kylian Mbappétaking in his last home match of Paris Saint-Germain. Beforehand, he revealed Europe's worst kept secret by confirming that he would leave this summer.

PSG are about to lose one of the best players they will ever have. Despite this, the tributes to Mbappe were lukewarm, almost transactional, perhaps reflecting the nature of PSG itself.

The conclusion you come to is that the Mbappé era (which yielded no Champions League titles) left everyone slightly dissatisfied, including him. And forgive the PSG public if they think his club career will be better defined by what happens next. real Madrid.

Winners of the left: principles of St Paulis, promotion and skull and crossbones flag



St Pauli fans celebrate (Christian Charisius/photo alliance via Getty Images)

Nothing says to take us as you find us like a club choosing brown for the color of its jersey. It's St Pauli, the newly promoted team in the German Bundesliga. Based in Hamburg, they do not bend to the mainstream. They use a skull logo as their emblem, but they are left-wing in the political sense, so you will find the Totenkopf (Skull) waved on rainbow flags.

St Pauli is a strong supporter of making durable kits and affordable tickets. But in football terms, they are not here to be patronizing. It's a cult outfit with a purpose.

GO FURTHER St Pauli: Bundesliga promotion and left-wing principles combine (with the “skull” flag)

