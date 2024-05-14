Fashion
Wiradjuri designer Renee Henderson launches 12-piece collection at Australian Fashion Week
For four years, fashion design student Renee Henderson traveled by train from Wollongong, on the NSW south coast, to Sydney for her studies.
“I had suitcases with me on the train full of clothes, shoes, hair pieces or bolts of fabric,” said the 24-year-old.
“It was a struggle, but it was enjoyable.”
This week, the Fashion Design Studio graduate herself will be heading to Carriageworks in Sydney to take part in Australian Fashion Week.
This is the young Australian designer's third show.
“I’m very excited to see my collection and that of my classmates walk down the catwalk,” said the Wiradjuri woman from Wollongong.
Ms. Henderson's fashion brand is Lychee Alkira.
“I love lychees [the fruit] and alkira, an Aboriginal word meaning clear and sunny, which aptly describes my collection,” she said.
Touches of color
Ms Henderson was always interested in fashion, but never knew she could pursue a career in it until she applied to TAFE NSW's fashion design studio in Ultimo, central Sydney, and be accepted.
The diploma requires each student to create a collection of eight looks.
“The first two years of your degree, you think about what you're going to do in the third year because it's a big deal, and you work on this project for the whole year, so it has to be something you love “Mrs,” Henderson said.
“We choose what inspires us as designers, what we want to put out into the world, then we move on to color palettes, and it continues from there.”
Lychee Alkira designs have pops of color and the textures involve a technique created by Ms Henderson using plant materials.
“It is eco-dyed from natural materials such as eucalyptus, geranium and rose petals,” she said.
“But on top of that, there’s an extra layer of screen printing.
“So it’s not just eco-printing with natural elements, there’s eco-repetition in the screen printing.”
The industry visibility and connections she has made during her journey so far have been instrumental in her success.
“Mob In Fashion, a creative agency, offered me a place on their catwalk for emerging designers at the Melbourne Fashion Festival shortly after I invited them to see my collection at the TAFE NSW graduate show in November 2023 ” said Ms Henderson.
“It’s been an incredible experience and it’s amazing to now be able to show at Australian Fashion Week.”
She has collaborated with Melbourne-based Aboriginal artist Merindah-Gunya.
Loading…
“I sent her a canvas and then she painted on it and sent it back to Wollongong where I created a screen from her print and then screen printed on it, so it was definitely a new process for both of us,” Ms. Henderson said. .
“We created a print together to highlight both our cultural identity and the bond we have.”
Lychee Alkira now a collection of 12 pieces
Ms. Henderson's collection includes swimwear, coats, pants and evening dresses.
“We would sketch every day, just to experiment, and then slowly throughout the year we would develop samples and new designs, and then we would get to the final product,” she said.
“When I graduated, I had eight rooms.
“Melbourne Fashion Festival needed 10 and now Sydney at Australian Fashion Week needed 12, so I’ve been gradually expanding my graduate collection.”
Ms. Henderson is proud of her accomplishments.
“At first I was thinking about what I wanted on the runway, not so much about what would happen after the show,” she said.
“I want to enjoy it, knowing that I’ve made it this far, and I’m proud of the work I’ve done on the track.”
The innovators
The Fashion Design Studio began in 1955 as a tailoring school.
“We are now one of Australia’s most acclaimed fashion design schools,” said the studio’s Laura Washington.
For 25 years she has collaborated on The Innovators, the longest running consecutive show with Australian Fashion Week, which celebrates the next guard of young designers launching their careers.
Four women were selected this year, including Ms. Henderson and former members Dion Lee, Zimmermann and Akira on the podium.
“This is a true celebration of the Fashion Design Studio’s contribution to the Australian fashion industry,” Ms Washington said.
“Renée is a creative, intelligent young woman with dreams and ambitions, and I think she will be great.”
Receive our local newsletter, delivered free every Thursday
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-14/renee-henderson-designs-on-show-at-australian-fashion-week/103826254
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping sells European currencies ahead of Putin's visit
- Veteran Marathi actor Satish Joshi dies while performing on stage in Rangostav; friends and fans mourn their loss | Regional News
- Wiradjuri designer Renee Henderson launches 12-piece collection at Australian Fashion Week
- Largest earthquakes in Michigan history
- If not addressed immediately, it becomes a problem
- Men's tennis ends season in Washburn
- The Athletic FC: permutations of the PL title; Leaky roof in the US, bus prank and scrapped awards
- Hollywood residents plant flower beds to combat homelessness epidemic hurting businesses | News
- Unreasonable expectations: An undefeated Ohio State football season in 2024
- British universities decline in international students due to visa issues | foreign student
- US shale companies accused of collusion on oil prices
- Non-Bollywood Indian films will shine at the Cannes Film Festival