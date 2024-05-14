Wiradjuri designer Renee Henderson launches 12-piece collection at Australian Fashion Week

For four years, fashion design student Renee Henderson traveled by train from Wollongong, on the NSW south coast, to Sydney for her studies.

“I had suitcases with me on the train full of clothes, shoes, hair pieces or bolts of fabric,” said the 24-year-old.

“It was a struggle, but it was enjoyable.”

This week, the Fashion Design Studio graduate herself will be heading to Carriageworks in Sydney to take part in Australian Fashion Week.

This is the young Australian designer's third show.

“I’m very excited to see my collection and that of my classmates walk down the catwalk,” said the Wiradjuri woman from Wollongong.

Ms. Henderson's fashion brand is Lychee Alkira.

“I love lychees [the fruit] and alkira, an Aboriginal word meaning clear and sunny, which aptly describes my collection,” she said.

Renee Henderson's Lychee Alkira brand offers colorful, creative and unique designs.(Instagram:lycheealkira)

Touches of color

Ms Henderson was always interested in fashion, but never knew she could pursue a career in it until she applied to TAFE NSW's fashion design studio in Ultimo, central Sydney, and be accepted.

The diploma requires each student to create a collection of eight looks.

“The first two years of your degree, you think about what you're going to do in the third year because it's a big deal, and you work on this project for the whole year, so it has to be something you love “Mrs,” Henderson said.

“We choose what inspires us as designers, what we want to put out into the world, then we move on to color palettes, and it continues from there.”

Renee Henderson collaborated with Victorian-based Gunditjmara artist Merindah-Gunya to create this fabric.(ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

Lychee Alkira designs have pops of color and the textures involve a technique created by Ms Henderson using plant materials.

“It is eco-dyed from natural materials such as eucalyptus, geranium and rose petals,” she said.

Ms. Henderson creates stunning designs inspired by Indigenous art and culture.(Provided: Grace Evans-Craig,@kaliannaevans)

“But on top of that, there’s an extra layer of screen printing.

“So it’s not just eco-printing with natural elements, there’s eco-repetition in the screen printing.”

The industry visibility and connections she has made during her journey so far have been instrumental in her success.

“Mob In Fashion, a creative agency, offered me a place on their catwalk for emerging designers at the Melbourne Fashion Festival shortly after I invited them to see my collection at the TAFE NSW graduate show in November 2023 ” said Ms Henderson.

“It’s been an incredible experience and it’s amazing to now be able to show at Australian Fashion Week.”

She has collaborated with Melbourne-based Aboriginal artist Merindah-Gunya.

Loading…

“I sent her a canvas and then she painted on it and sent it back to Wollongong where I created a screen from her print and then screen printed on it, so it was definitely a new process for both of us,” Ms. Henderson said. .

“We created a print together to highlight both our cultural identity and the bond we have.”

Ms Henderson's work will be featured on the catwalk at Australian Fashion Week 2024.(Supplied: TAFE NSW Fashion Design Studio)

Lychee Alkira now a collection of 12 pieces

Ms. Henderson's collection includes swimwear, coats, pants and evening dresses.

“We would sketch every day, just to experiment, and then slowly throughout the year we would develop samples and new designs, and then we would get to the final product,” she said.

“When I graduated, I had eight rooms.

“Melbourne Fashion Festival needed 10 and now Sydney at Australian Fashion Week needed 12, so I’ve been gradually expanding my graduate collection.”

Renee Henderson is new to the fashion scene and plans to start small before dreaming big.(ABC News: Darryl Torpy)

Ms. Henderson is proud of her accomplishments.

“At first I was thinking about what I wanted on the runway, not so much about what would happen after the show,” she said.

“I want to enjoy it, knowing that I’ve made it this far, and I’m proud of the work I’ve done on the track.”

The process of creating new fashion designs is often long and arduous.(Instagram: Litchi Alkira)

The innovators

The Fashion Design Studio began in 1955 as a tailoring school.

“We are now one of Australia’s most acclaimed fashion design schools,” said the studio’s Laura Washington.

For 25 years she has collaborated on The Innovators, the longest running consecutive show with Australian Fashion Week, which celebrates the next guard of young designers launching their careers.

Laura Washington encourages her students to buy second-hand clothes.(Provided: Laura Washington)

Four women were selected this year, including Ms. Henderson and former members Dion Lee, Zimmermann and Akira on the podium.

“This is a true celebration of the Fashion Design Studio’s contribution to the Australian fashion industry,” Ms Washington said.

“Renée is a creative, intelligent young woman with dreams and ambitions, and I think she will be great.”

Renee Henderson has graduated in time to celebrate 25 years of innovating on the catwalks of Australian Fashion Week.(Provided: Melanie O'Connell)